2 Looks Inside Donovan Dent’s Best UCLA Game

After a rough season, Donovan Dent had his best game as Bruin, and was imperative in UCLA's upset win vs Purdue.

Donovan Dent , entering this game, had been playing way under expectations compared to his time at New Mexico. Entering this season, Dent was rated as the No. 1 transfer in the nation, which put the world on his shoulders. After previous struggles, it feels like that burden has been lifted.

How Dent Won UCLA the Game

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and and guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is undeniable that Dent was the reason for UCLA's success in this one. Even when you take away his 23 points, his impact was still unforgettable. Against Purdue, Dent put up 23 points, 13 assists, and three blocks while shooting 55% from the field.

His gravity as a player is becoming scary for the Bruins. In UCLA's last possession of the game, Dent dribbled the ball up court, and it caused Purdue star Oscar Kluff to fall off his assignment, Tyler Bilodeau , opening up the game-winning shot, which, as we know, Bilodeau hit.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The catalyst was high-level, consistent scoring, and Dent delivered it. In the first half, he posted eight points and six assists, a stat line Purdue knew it had to limit after the break. However, Dent proved to be way better than they could have expected, scoring 15 points as well as seven assists in the second.

For those reasons, his gravity as a player skyrocketed. Moving forward, Dent needs to maintain this consistency; if he can, UCLA could be a top team in the nation. With Skyy Clark returning soon, Dent needs to maintain this production to open up more opportunities for Clark to shine.

What Changed?

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Entering this matchup Dent was averaging around 12 points and six assists. While not bad for most players in the league, it was a far cry from his time in New Mexico where Dent was averaging 20-plus per game. Something changed against Purdue.

For starters, his three-point shooting had been absent. However, in the last two games, Dent has made 3-of-7, while not the best, it was clear that making these shots was a huge confidence booster for him. While still shooting 17.2% from the arc, Dent has made great strides.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

From this performance, it really looked like Dent let loose. He was not scared to attack the paint in transition, and he was fearless driving even when there was a number advantage. And when those shots started to fall, you could see that switch flip. Confidence alone was what allowed the game to happen.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) as he is fouled by guard Andre Mills (7) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, this game was exactly what Donovan Dent need to get over his slump. While his production has been decent, it is not exactly where he wants it to be. Now that he has the blueprint to be successful against good teams, we could see games like this often.

