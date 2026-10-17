2 Things UCLA Must Avoid To Take Down Wisconsin

The Bruins will need a lot of things to go right if they want to improve to 6-0 with a victory over Wisconsin in Week 7.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney walks off the field after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the past, UCLA has been able to skate by with a win despite turning the ball over, not converting in the red zone, and missing opportunities in crucial stages of the game.

With a new quarterback and a potentially new look to this offense, it'll be imperative that every player on this roster does their part if UCLA wants to get past this tough Wisconsin defense . Here are the two main reasons I've identified as potential killers of UCLA's perfect record.

Poor Quarterback Play

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) drops back to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven't seen a lot of Ty Dieffenbach , so it's hard to assume what we can expect to see from him against Wisconsin. His overall command of the offense looked solid against Oregon a week ago, but again, he only played in the second half and threw six passes all game.

UCLA won't be able to win against Wisconsin with three completions. Dieffenbach's not going to need to do a whole lot, but he's going to need to be efficient and make plays when necessary. If he fails to make the necessary plays to win, or turns the ball over, this game could spiral out of control in Wisconsin's favor.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs the ball before a pass during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Dieffenbach has the talent to be effective for this UCLA offense , but he'll need to settle in and not allow Wisconsin's pressure to rattle him. It's not an easy first start, but the run game UCLA possesses should make his life a lot easier.

Stopping Wayne Knight

UCLA had become increasingly one-dimensional throughout the past couple of weeks, and now, with a quarterback change, that concern has grown even larger.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight has undoubtedly been the best player on this offense, but as he continues to become the focal point, all it takes is for an opposing defense to slow him down for UCLA's perfect season to come to an end.

However, that's a lot easier said than done, as Wayne Knight has not only been the best back for this team and this conference, but arguably one of the best in the nation this season. Knight's strength and contact balance have been elite so far, and getting him involved in the passing game could make it much harder for defenses to contain him altogether.