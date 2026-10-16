3 Keys for UCLA Football To Remain Undefeated Against Wisconsin

It's going to be quite the test for UCLA on Saturday as they take on 4-1 Wisconsin in arguably the toughest game of the year so far.

In a game that can have huge implications in the Big Ten standings and in the College Football Playoff race for UCLA, the Bruins will enter the matchup without their starting quarterback and will instead rely on Ty Dieffenbach to lead this team towards a potential 6-0 undefeated record.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) drops back to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order for UCLA to get the job done on Saturday, they're going to need to play complementary football in all phases. Looking ahead to the matchup, I've identified three keys to victory for the Bruins to be able to keep their perfect record intact.

Winning the Turnover Battle

The first is something that they have done absolutely phenomenally all season long, and that's winning the turnover battle.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) gets past Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) to return an interception for a touchdown in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has been electric on the defensive side of the ball in getting takeaways, and a lot of it boils down to two specific players. Safety Ta’Shawn James has been a magnet for the ball in the secondary, as he has four interceptions, ranking second in the country. Sammy Omosigho, UCLA's captain linebacker, has been exemplary in forcing fumbles and prying the ball from the hands of carriers.

If either guy can continue playing the way that we've seen so far this season, it could be a huge difference in the outcome of this contest. For a game that will likely be low-scoring and dependent on defensive performance, winning the turnover battle could be more monumental in this game than it has been in any of the Bruins' games so far.

Getting Pressure on Colton Joseph

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph is as athletic a quarterback as the Bruins have faced this season.

UCLA will have to defend both Joseph's arm and his legs, as he profiles as a dual-threat passer who can hurt the Bruins on the ground as well. His weakness, however, plays well into the Bruins' strengths.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) carries the ball during the second half against UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) and defensive lineman Sahir West (15) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph throws some risky passes at times, and the Bruins have shown the ability to capitalize on quarterback mistakes by taking the ball away. In order to force Joseph into some errant throws, UCLA will need to dial up the pressure from the pass rush and affect Joseph's headspace in the pocket.

UCLA's pass rush has not been the focal point of this defense so far this season, but they'll certainly need to dial it up a notch in Week 7 if they want to continue in their winning ways.

Distribute the Ball

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, the last key to victory is the distribution of the football. There is real concern that UCLA is becoming too one-dimensional and too reliant on superstar running back Wayne Knight. While he will no doubt be the focal point of this offense , distributing the ball to playmakers around the roster could be influential in taking down this Wisconsin defense.

With Wisconsin’s focus likely so heavily on Knight, players like Semaj Morgan, Brian Rowe, and Anthony Woods getting involved could be monumental towards UCLA's potential success.