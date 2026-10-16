Where To Watch UCLA vs. Wisconsin: Announcers, TV, Radio

Bob Chesney is the first UCLA coach to start his tenure at 5-0 and has a chance to improve that record to 6-0 against a Wisconsin team hungry for another ranked win on the road.

It will be a tough test for quarterback Ty Dieffenbach as he makes his first start as a Bruin, but UCLA’s defense and running game could certainly make life much easier.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether you're a Bruins fan or a Badgers fan, here's everything you need to know about where to catch the action on Saturday.

How To Watch UCLA vs. Wisconsin

UCLA vs. Wisconsin will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast live on NBC. Coverage will also be available for live stream on Peacock or Fubo.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall aerial view of the field club at the Rose Bowl stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game will be covered by Noah Eagle on the play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge joining as a color analyst for the action. Kathryn Tappen will bring coverage from the sideline as well.

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Wisconsin

For fans who want to listen to the action, the flagship station available is KABC-AM 790 in the greater Los Angeles area, with Josh Lewin on the play-by-play coverage, joined by Matt Stevens as a color analyst and Wayne Cook reporting from the sidelines.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For digital streaming options, the game will be available nationwide via the KABC app or TuneIn. For SiriusXM radio listeners, the game is broadcast live on the SiriusXM app.

History vs. Wisconsin

Compared to old conference rivals like Oregon and USC, the Bruins have very little history against the Badgers all-time.

The two teams have only met 11 times, with UCLA holding a winning record of 7-4 against Wisconsin. However, the latest history favors Wisconsin as they enter this Week 7 matchup with a three-game win streak, spanning from 1993 to 2000.

UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on Nov 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first time the two teams met was all the way back in 1938, when Wisconsin beat UCLA by a score of 14-7. The most recent time, however, was in the Sun Bowl in 2000, where Wisconsin again defeated UCLA 21-20. From the years of 1952 to 1982, UCLA achieved all seven of their wins against the Badgers.

This game has a real chance to be hugely important on a national scale, and it certainly has high stakes in the Big Ten standings . A win for UCLA could give them the sole lead in the conference, as they attempt to continue their perfect season.