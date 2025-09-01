How UCLA's 2025 Opponents Did in Week 1
UCLA endured one of its worst opening weeks in recent memory after its 43-10 blowout loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday.
All the Bruins (0-1) can do now is look forward to Week 2 against UNLV in Las Vegas to try and recoup a devastating loss. That being said, let's take a look at how each of the rest of UCLA's opponents fared in college football's opening week.
UNLV Rebels (2-0)
The Rebels were the talk of the nation in Week 0 after barely defeating FCS Idaho State 38-31. Dan Mullen and his squad turned around and beat Sam Houston 38-21.
Following the Bruins' Week 1 blunder, the Rebels are now heavy favorites going into their Saturday matchup.
New Mexico Lobos (0-1)
New Mexico faced off against No. 14 Michigan and hung in there quite well, given the matchup. The Lobos lost 34-17 and take on Idaho State before traveling to Westwood to matchup against the Bruins in Week 3.
Northwestern Wildcats (0-1)
A matchup that is more important now than ever, the Bruins are projected to be heavy underdogs in their Week 5 matchup against Northwestern. The Wildcats lost their Week 1 matchup to Tulane, 23-3.
Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)
The No. 2 team in the nation hosted Nevada and ousted them 46-11. If UCLA's season continues on its current path, its Week 6 matchup in the Rose Bowl may be a bloodbath.
Michigan State Spartans (1-0)
MSU came into the season as a worse projected team than the Bruins. That isn't the case anymore, as the Spartans took down Western Michigan 23-6 to open the season.
Maryland Terrapins (1-0)
Yet another team UCLA was favored against going into the season. The Terrapins handled business against FAU to open the season, 39-7, and, because of the Bruins' costly loss, ESPN favors Maryland in their Oct. 18 matchup.
Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)
Indiana, the No. 20 team in the nation, opened the season with a solid 27-14 win over Old Dominion and is well on its way to remaining a top team in the country until it matches up with the Bruins in Week 9.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)
The Cornhuskers opened their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Their game against UCLA later in the season was considered a toss-up game, but it's looking like Nebraska will have the edge come November.
Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)
The No. 3 team in the nation, Ohio State is well on its way to the top spot after defeating Texas 14-7 to open the season. The Bruins travel to Columbus in mid-November for their matchup against the Buckeyes.
Washington Huskies (1-0)
Yet another Week 1 win for a conference opponent. The Huskies handled business against Colorado State, 38-21, to open the season.
USC Trojans (1-0)
UCLA's crosstown rivals may be well on their way to becoming a top 25 team in the nation after opening the season with a 73-13 shellacking over Missouri State.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.