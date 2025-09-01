How UCLA's 2025 Opponents Did in Week 1

All Bruins

Week 1 wasn't good for the Bruins, but let's see how it went for their 2025 season opponents.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves the ball against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
UCLA endured one of its worst opening weeks in recent memory after its 43-10 blowout loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday.

All the Bruins (0-1) can do now is look forward to Week 2 against UNLV in Las Vegas to try and recoup a devastating loss. That being said, let's take a look at how each of the rest of UCLA's opponents fared in college football's opening week.

UNLV Rebels (2-0)

The Rebels were the talk of the nation in Week 0 after barely defeating FCS Idaho State 38-31. Dan Mullen and his squad turned around and beat Sam Houston 38-21.

Following the Bruins' Week 1 blunder, the Rebels are now heavy favorites going into their Saturday matchup.

New Mexico Lobos (0-1)

Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; New Mexico Lobos tight end Dorian Thomas (7) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New Mexico faced off against No. 14 Michigan and hung in there quite well, given the matchup. The Lobos lost 34-17 and take on Idaho State before traveling to Westwood to matchup against the Bruins in Week 3.

Northwestern Wildcats (0-1)

A matchup that is more important now than ever, the Bruins are projected to be heavy underdogs in their Week 5 matchup against Northwestern. The Wildcats lost their Week 1 matchup to Tulane, 23-3.

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes for a 12-yard touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 team in the nation hosted Nevada and ousted them 46-11. If UCLA's season continues on its current path, its Week 6 matchup in the Rose Bowl may be a bloodbath.

Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

MSU came into the season as a worse projected team than the Bruins. That isn't the case anymore, as the Spartans took down Western Michigan 23-6 to open the season.

Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

Yet another team UCLA was favored against going into the season. The Terrapins handled business against FAU to open the season, 39-7, and, because of the Bruins' costly loss, ESPN favors Maryland in their Oct. 18 matchup.

Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Indiana versus Old Dominion football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana, the No. 20 team in the nation, opened the season with a solid 27-14 win over Old Dominion and is well on its way to remaining a top team in the country until it matches up with the Bruins in Week 9.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

The Cornhuskers opened their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Their game against UCLA later in the season was considered a toss-up game, but it's looking like Nebraska will have the edge come November.

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

The No. 3 team in the nation, Ohio State is well on its way to the top spot after defeating Texas 14-7 to open the season. The Bruins travel to Columbus in mid-November for their matchup against the Buckeyes.

Washington Huskies (1-0)

Yet another Week 1 win for a conference opponent. The Huskies handled business against Colorado State, 38-21, to open the season.

USC Trojans (1-0)

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's crosstown rivals may be well on their way to becoming a top 25 team in the nation after opening the season with a 73-13 shellacking over Missouri State.

