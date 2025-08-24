UCLA's Win Chances in Every 2025 Season Matchup
The UCLA Bruins open the 2025 season in one week at the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's go through each game this year and see their odds to win every game.
For each game, we will be looking at UCLA's percentage chances to win the matchup according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).
vs Utah, Aug. 30 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 52.1%
Despite being widely regarded as underdogs going into the matchup against the Utes, ESPN's analytics have given the Bruins a slight edge to start the season. Winning this game will be a crucial tone-setter for UCLA's season.
at UNLV, Sept. 6 (Sat), FPI Wins Odds: 41.9%
UCLA is projected to lose this matchup despite the Rebels barely making it past FCS Idaho State to open the season in Week 0. Granted, these FPI ratings were curated before the season. Nonetheless, updated analytics may sway the odds more towards the Bruins.
vs New Mexico, Sept. 12 (Fri), FPI Win Odds: 90.7%
As they should be, the Bruins are heavy favorites to win their Week 3 matchup against the Lobos. Stringing together wins early in the season will be crucial to starting conference play off with momentum the following week.
at Northwestern, Sept. 27 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 49.3%
One of UCLA's closest Big Ten matchups, according to ESPN's analytics, the Wildcats are going to be a strong, early litmus test for the Bruins as they take on the rest of the season. If a few things swing their way in the previous weeks, a 4-0 start isn't too far-fetched.
vs No. 2 Penn State, Oct. 4 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 18.0%
As expected, the Bruins will be heavy underdogs against those who many deem to be the favorites to win the 2025 college football national championship. The Nittany Lions may be UCLA's first penned-in loss of the season, but putting out a valiant effort my shift the narrative for the remainder of the season.
at Michigan State, Oct. 11 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 45.4%
This projection is slightly striking. While many national pundits expect UCLA to be considerably better than the Spartans this season, ESPN's analytics don't give the Bruins a chance. Maybe it is factoring in the fact that this game will be played at 9 a.m. Los Angeles time.
vs Maryland, Oct. 18 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 69.9%
Following an early, East Coast game against the Spartans, UCLA heads back to The Rose Bowl to take on a shoddy Maryland team. The Bruins enter this matchup as sizable favorites over the Terrapins.
at No. 20 Indiana, Oct. 25 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 22.7%
You can't necessarily write this loss down in pen, but a pencil seems appropriate. UCLA's second of three ranked opponents this season, the Hoosiers are going to be a tough road matchup for the Bruins.
vs Nebraska, Nov. 8 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 47.9%
The Cornhuskers are going to be another test for UCLA this season. If the Bruins are indeed who many think they are -- a great improvement beyond last season -- then a win is more likely than what the analytics are projecting.
at Ohio State, Nov. 15 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 7.1%
This is UCLA's lowest odds of any matchup of the season. A duel against the defending champs may be the Bruins' second penned-in loss of the season, and it comes at a potentially crucial portion of the season.
vs Washington, Nov. 22 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 46.8%
This matchup is similar to the Michigan State game. The Bruins are widely considered a better team than the Huskies going into the season, and yet, Washington is favored marginally. Deeper into the season, team identities will be formed, and the odds may shift.
at USC, Nov. 29 (Sat), FPI Win Odds: 17.9%
Despite the rivalry being relatively even over the last few years, the Trojans just have more upside than UCLA this season. But, as we've prefaced with a few matchups, if UCLA is an improved team, a win won't be too far-fetched.
ESPN's FPI has UCLA's projected win-loss record at 5.1-6.9, which wouldn't at all be an improvement on last season.
