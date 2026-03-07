UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Taking a Look at UCLA's Rematch vs USC

After dismantling USC back on Feb. 24, UCLA now heads to the Galen Center for the second meeting between the crosstown rivals.

In today’s episode, we will break down UCLA’s matchup against the 18–12 USC Trojans. Just recently, the Bruins were able to cruise past USC 81–62 . Since then, both teams have struggled to maintain consistency, which adds even more intrigue to this rematch. Here is everything you need to know.

Watch Today's Episode Below

This season, the Bruins are averaging 77.6 points per game, a number largely driven by Tyler Bilodeau’s 18.0 points per game. UCLA is also shooting 47% from the field as a team. While those numbers are solid, the Bruins will likely need to be even more efficient in this matchup to secure another win.

Defensively, UCLA is where the team could use the most improvement. The Bruins are allowing about 71 points per game, which is not the standard that head coach Mick Cronin expects. Much of that struggle has come from rebounding issues, as UCLA averages just 32.3 rebounds per game.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Across town sits USC. The Trojans are averaging 78.9 points per game while shooting 45% from the field this season. In the previous matchup against UCLA, however, their offense struggled heavily in the second half. Despite that performance, USC has shown flashes of being a capable offensive team.

Defense has also been a problem for the Trojans. USC is allowing 77.4 points per game this season, and its rebounding number sits at 36.7 per game. If UCLA can close that rebounding gap, the Bruins should be in a strong position to control this game.

Key to the Game

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The key to this matchup is simple: UCLA’s starters need to get hot. In the Feb. 24 meeting, Donovan Dent exploded for 30 points while shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. That level of aggressiveness was the main reason UCLA was able to pull away for a 19-point win.

However, it would help to see more Bruins take the initiative in this game. Several players need bounce-back performances, and USC’s weakened lineup could provide that opportunity. Since losing Chad Baker-Mazara, the Trojans’ offensive production has noticeably declined.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If UCLA can slow down USC’s top scoring threats — particularly Ezra Ausar and Alijah Arenas — the Bruins should be able to replicate their dominance from the first meeting. While that will not be easy on the road, UCLA has already proven it can succeed in this matchup.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) hits the floor as he tries to drive past UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ultimately, UCLA needs a convincing win. The Bruins have been inconsistent over the past few games, and with the tournament approaching quickly, building momentum now could be crucial for their postseason outlook.