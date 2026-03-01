UCLA's Defensive Woes Return in Troubling Loss at Minnesota

UCLA had an impressive offesnive performance against Minnesota on Saturday, shooting 51% from the field, 42% from beyond the arc, and scoring 73 points. Normally, that would lead to a victory, epecially on the road, but the Bruins lost 78-73.



And the problem was one it has battled all season.



"Execution is what it's all about, and I'm talking about defensive execution," head coach Mick Cronin said as he met with the media postgame. "We have weaknesses. They exposed them. Give them credit."



2025-26 UCLA Defense



UCLA's defense has been a tough nut to crack this season. The Bruins will put things together for a few games, like the couple of stretches they had in Big Ten play against Maryland and Penn State, then against Purdue, Northwestern, and Oregon, but turn right around and allow teams to barrage them with 75 or more points.



The Minnesota game was no different. UCLA allowed 62 points to USC on Tuesday, but the Golden Gophers scored 78 and shot 58% from the field, an even higher rate than UCLA, which helped make up for their own deficiencies. To compound the matter, Cronin has challenged his team to be better in those areas time and time again.



"When you're plus-10 on the glass, shoot 51 percent, and make 10 threes, you should win, but not with this team," he said. "We've struggled defensively all year. It's just been a grind. Something I haven't experienced in really 30 years in college -- 23 as a head coach, seven as an assistant. I've never experienced anything like this. We've got defieciencies. They exposed them."



Many will chalk the issues up to effort, but Cronin insists it's a deeper issue than that. He's one of the few coaches who believe in developing players over time rather than bringing in proven guys from other programs, but the current makeup of his team doesn't align with that philosophy.



"It's not all effort. It's really not all effort," he added. "It's defenisve ability. That's the difference in this era when you don't have guys for periods of time to turn them into effective defenders. You're not rolling guys out there who have been in your system for three, four, five years with redshirts and things like that."



To be fair, Cronin doesn't seem to be using it as an excuse. His team has looked disconnected on that end of the floor often this season, and it isn't the only one suffering the consequences.



"I think you've seen it all over," Cronin explained. "If you look across college basketball, scoring's way up in the numbers and I think that's a byproduct of what I'm telling you."



Sometimes you just have to adjust, and UCLA's lack of ability to perform consistently this season has cost it some games, especially when challenged by injuries. Its defense has been the most significant issue this season, and it's letting them down as they fight to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

