UCLA's Upcoming 2026 Basketball Official Visits Already Scheduled
The UCLA Bruins have been searching for recruits all over the place in the 2026 recruiting class. They have yet to land a commitment in the class of 2026 for basketball, but there is room to work with, as there are multiple players set to visit.
This is arguably the most important stage for prospects these days, as they want to know the resources and key things they will be getting at UCLA or other schools before deciding where they want to attend for the next 1-4 years. Not only will UCLA be hosting multiple commits, but they also have many different top targets set to visit them. They currently have two of their top targets scheduled, with more coming soon.
Take a look at the players they have scheduled for a visit below.
UCLA's Upcoming 2026 Basketball Official Visits Already Scheduled
Anthony Felesi - Scheduled for UCLA Bruins Visit (10/22)
"Felesi is a four-star with the potential to be bumped to a five-star if he outshines players in front of him this season. He has offers from many different schools, including the Louisville Cardinals, the USC Trojans, the San Diego State Aztecs, the Pittsburgh Panthers, and the UCLA Bruins.
All of these schools have an official visit set up with Anthony Felesi, who has yet to announce his commitment. The Bruins have been named as a possible leader at this point alongside the Louisville Cardinals. Both teams will get the final official visits on the slate. The Cardinals will wrap up his official visit slate before they will likely announce his commitment, as he is set to take an official visit on October 25th, according to 247Sports."
If you would like more information on this story click HERE.
Davion Adkins - Scheduled for UCLA Bruins Visit (10/24)
"Adkins is an elite-level player and is one of the better players in the state of Florida. He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but attends Prolific Prep High School. Adkins has many different programs that are high on his list, as they are looking to get him on a visit, and many of them will. He has already set up his official visits, with the UCLA Bruins getting a date. In fact, they will have the advantage with the final official visit date of his official visit slate."
If you would like more information on this story click HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.