Will The UCLA Bruins Impress Anthony Felesi?
The UCLA Bruins are doing everything they can to bring the best athletes to the state of California to play with the historic Bruins name on their jerseys. They have many players that they are targeting, which leads to many different questions.
Can The UCLA Bruins Impress Anthony Felesi?
The UCLA Bruins have been recruiting their tails off when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, whether that is on the football field or on the basketball court. Unlike football, the Bruins have yet to land a 2026 commit at this time.
For football, the Bruins have already landed the majority of the guys they will take a commitment from, while the basketball team is still looking to get on the board with a commitment. Just because they have yet to land a commitment doesn't mean that they haven't been looking. The Bruins are hopeful they can land some of their top targets, but what looks to be the case is they will have to wait it out come official visit season for some of their top targets.
This includes one of the better players in the state of Utah. That player being Utah Prep's very own Anthony Felesi. Felesi is one of the better players in the nation and at the small forward position. He is rated as the 46th best player in the nation, the 19th best forward in the nation, and the 2nd best player in the state of Utah.
Felesi is a four-star with the potential bto be bumped to a five-star if he outshines players in front of him this season. He has offers from many different schools, including the Louisville Cardinals, the USC Trojans, the San Diego State Aztecs, the Pittsburgh Panthers, and the UCLA Bruins. All of these schools have an official visit set up with Anthony Felesi, who has yet ti announce his commitment.
The Bruins have been named as a possible leader at this point alongside the Louisville Cardinals. Both teams will get the final official visits in the slate. The Cardinals will wrap up his official visit slate before they will likely announce his commitment, as he is set to take an official visit on October 25th, according to 247Sports.
It's still extremely early in his recruitment, and we seem to be far off from a commitment, but if the Bruins can do what they need to do, the talented prospect could finish as the highest-rated commit in the class for the Bruins.
