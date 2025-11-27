Three Things UCLA Basketball Fans Should Be Thankful For
After being upset by Cal, there are not many positives that Bruins fans want to hear right now.
However, the Bruins could be worse, and if the first seven games of the season have told us anything is that there are plenty of things to be thankful for.
Eric Dailey Jr's Locker Room Presence
Eric Dailey Jr has looked like UCLA's best player this season. Off the court and on the court, Dailey Jr has made a huge impact.
This season, Dailey Jr is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting an excellent 54.9% from the field. He has also been the Bruins' best three-point shooters this season, shooting a solid 45.5%.
He has really started to meet off-season expectations lately. Against Cal, he led the Bruins with 17 points and seven rebounds. Off the court, he has been praised by Mick Cronin as a real leader in the Bruins locker room, something the team desperately needs.
Still in Big Ten Championship Contention
After dropping two of the first seven, the Bruins are still set on a Big Ten championship run. Thankfully, their two loss did not come at the hands of Big Ten opponents.
Conference play really doesn't kick off until January, when they will have to face No. 1 Purdue. The Bruins have plenty of time to figure out what is going on internally until then. They also have a pretty moderate conference stretch coming up, as they will play Washington and Oregon back-to-back.
While it might not look like it now, UCLA still has a real chance of a Big Ten title. Their next-ranked Big Ten opponent will be Purdue on Jan. 20, meaning if they are able to clean up against some of the weaker Big Ten teams before then, the Bruins have a real chance of making some noise.
Donovan Dent's Ceiling
It has been no question that Donovan Dent has not lived up to his expectations in the offseason. However, he has shown some flashes in games against Eastern Washington, Presbyterian, and Pepperdine.
Once he fully settles in and returns from his injury — likely the main factor behind his recent slump — Dent has the ability to take the Bruins far in the tournament.
We all know what Dent is capable of. His 20 points per game at New Mexico is something UCLA fans are still eager to see from him. It feels like only a matter of time before he truly gets things going.
