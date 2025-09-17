All Bruins

Where UCLA's Recruiting Class Ranks After Foster Firing

What was once one of the top recruiting classes in the nation has been torn down after Foster's dismissal.

Connor Moreno

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
For all his proclivities as a UCLA Bruins head coach, DeShaun Foster made a massive impact in his lone full offseason at the helm, curating one of Westwood's best recruiting classes in recent history.

What was once the 23rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, is now the No. 50 class after the Bruins lost six of their 22 commitments.

UCLA lost two four-stars, offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and defensive lineman David Schwerzel, and four three-stars, OL Cooper Javorsky, DL Anthony Jones, edge Yahya Gadd and LB Ramzak Fruen, mere hours after Foster's dismissal was announced.

Many argue the estranged head coach deserved one more year to see how his recruiting class played out, but the results were undeniable. Foster was among the best player-coaches in the nation, sure, but ability to connect can only get you so far.

Carter Gooden

Losing recruits after firing a coach is natural, but this may be one of the biggest short-term side effects of losing Foster.

DeShaun Foster Speaks on UCLA Firing

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA: UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Foster's tenure in Westwood was up-and-down. I strong end to a 5-7 2024 season preceded one of UCLA's best recruiting periods through June and July for the 2026 recruiting class. What followed, the Bruins' 0-3 start, was bleak as ever.

Despite that, Foster is thankful for his brief stint leading his alma mater. Here's what he said in a statement following the news of his dismissal:

"Serving as the head coach at UCLA, my beloved alma mater, has been the honor of a lifetime. While I am deeply disappointed that we were unable to achieve the success that our players, fans, and university deserve, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program.

"I want to thank Chancellor Julio Frenk, Athletic Directo rMartin Jarmond, and Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Erin Adkins for entrusting me with this responsibility and for their support throughout my tenure.

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA: UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond, right, with new head football coach DeShaun Foster during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"To our student-athletes: you have been the heart of this program. Your dedication, resilience, and character - both on the field and in the classroom - have been inspiring. Even in our most challenging moments, you stayed united and gave everything you had for your teammates and this university. You embody what it means to be a Bruin, and I am proud to have coached each of you.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to our coaching staff and support personnel. Your tireless work, professionalism and genuine care for our student-athletes never went unnoticed. You are exceptional at what you do, and any program would be fortunate to have you.

"To Bruin Nation: your passion and unwavering support mean everything. UCLA has the most loyal and dedicated fanbase in college football, and I will always be grateful for the energy you brought to the Rose Bowl and beyond. You deserve better than what we delivered on the field.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"While this chapter ends differently than I had envisioned, UCLA Football has a bright future ahead. This program, with its rich tradition and outstanding resources, will return to prominence. Once a Bruin, always a Bruin.

"Thank you, UCLA."

UCLA's special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will step in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.

