Potential Transfer Portal Defensive Back Targets For UCLA

The 2026 transfer portal window won't officially open for another two weeks, but several players across the country have already announced their intent to enter the portal. Two of those players are UCLA defensive backs, Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin. With their departure, the Bruins and new head coach Bob Chesney have a major need to fill in the secondary.

The good news for UCLA is that there are already plenty of talented defensive backs in the portal, and here's a look at a couple that would make sense for the Bruins to target.

Two Transfer Portal Defensive Backs UCLA Could Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Chesney and the Bruins could turn to some of their younger secondary talent to fill the gaps left by Jackson and Martin. However, it's more likely that UCLA will bring in at least one defensive back via the portal.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) gets by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Cole Martin (21) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1) Dakoda Fields, Oregon

Dakoda Fields was a four-star defensive back in the 2024 recruiting class and committed to Oregon out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. He's a talented player, but he was unable to carve out a role on the Ducks' defense in his first two seasons and entered the transfer portal in November.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As a California native, Fields will likely be interested in returning to his home state, giving the Bruins a leg up if they decide to pursue him. He projects more as a cornerback than a safety, but could play either position for UCLA.

Although he may not have many college reps, Fields remains an enticing prospect and a player worth bringing in for UCLA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 75 overall player in the portal and the No. 6 transfer cornerback.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

2) Leroy Bryant, Washington

Leroy Bryant just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore year at Washington, where he had a breakout campaign, recording 18 tackles and two interceptions for the Huskies' defense. He entered the portal on Dec. 16 and should be able to start for a Power Four team in 2026.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jalil Farooq (1) bobbles a pass for an incompletion in front of Washington Huskies cornerback Leroy Bryant (0) in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Bruins make a lot of sense as a potential suitor for Bryant, who grew up about six hours north of Westwood in Fairfield, California. The young cornerback would be able to make an immediate impact on UCLA's defense and is someone Chesney and his staff should seriously consider targeting.

Bryant is a talented player who several teams will likely pursue once the portal officially opens. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 109 overall player in the portal and the No. 11 portal cornerback.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

