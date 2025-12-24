Elite 2028 Quarterback Reportedly Interested in UCLA
In this story:
While new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney's primary recruiting focus is on the upcoming January transfer portal window and the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Bruins are still keeping an eye on some of the top prospects in the 2028 class.
One of those prospects is a four-star quarterback who, according to one recruiting insider, has a strong interest in UCLA early in his recruiting process.
Four-Star 2028 Quarterback Shows Interest in the Bruins
Although UCLA hasn't officially extended an offer to him yet, Donald Tabron II, a four-star quarterback from Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, is reportedly interested in the Bruins.
Tabron recently played in the TrillionBoys 7v7 showcase, where he spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his recruitment. Although the Michigan native is very interested in his home-state schools, Michigan State and Michigan, Biggins reported that Tabron hopes to visit four other schools this spring: UCLA, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Biggins also reported that UCLA is one of three schools Tabron would love to receive an offer from, along with LSU and Florida.
- "This spring, Tabron said he’s hoping to visit UCLA, USC, Texas and Texas A&M and said LSU, Florida and UCLA are a few schools he would love to land offers from," Biggins wrote.
While Tabron is only a sophomore at Cass Technical, he's already established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 27 overall player nationally, the No. 3 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect from Michigan.
Although he's currently only a four-star prospect, there's a strong chance Tabron will become a five-star as his recruitment progresses and the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.
He holds offers from several Power Four programs, including Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M, and others, all of which are actively pursuing him. While UCLA is currently behind in Tabron’s recruitment, the young quarterback appears interested in the Bruins, which could help the Bruins gain ground if they extend an offer to him.
With James Madison officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff, Chesney's sole focus is now on coaching UCLA. Landing a talented quarterback in both the 2027 and 2028 classes will be key to his early success in Westwood.
It remains to be seen whether UCLA will be involved in Tabron's recruitment, but with the four-star quarterback already interested in the Bruins, it seems like a no-brainer for Chensey and his staff to pursue one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.
