Tim Skipper Reacts to UCLA's First Commitment Since Promotion
Not only are things looking up for the UCLA Bruins on the field since Tim Skipper was named interim head coach, the Bruins also landed their first commitment since dismissing DeShaun Foster.
If Foster was good at anything, it was recruiting. During his tenure, he conjured up what was once a top 20 recruiting class in the nation. Immediately after his firing, the class dropped from 23 to 11 pledges and down to the 80s in the rankings.
However, the recruiting staff remained locked in and they landed a three-star offensive tackle, Travis Robertson, who flipped from Bowling Green.
Although he's not able to speak on specific recruits, during Monday's media availability, Skipper reacted to the commitment and the work his staff has been putting in.
- "We're full speed ahead, we're working," Skipper said. "I mean, we're grinding over here. We're not letting anything go to waste or not giving effort in one area or another. It's full speed ahead in everything that we're doing.
- "We have a great support staff. I could name a million people, but that teamwork that's happening in there and getting kids to be at games and things like that, and to visit and see UCLA and see all the wonderful things that we have here, and just give them ways of why you should be here. 'You're at the Rose Bowl, what a beautiful day. Who wouldn't want to be here?' That type of thing. And then to see our style of play and the efforts we do on the field. I think it's a win-win for a lot of the guys that we're recruiting."
Skipper is refining the ways UCLA operates in many facets, and it has paid off. So much so that the Bruins are taking the national stage against No. 2 Indiana this weekend.
UCLA Set for National Spotlight in Indiana Showdown
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) continue an improbable turnaround under Tim Skipper and, after a grueling win over Maryland, will be taking the FOX Big Noon Kickoff national stage against No. 2 Indiana.
Coverage of the matchup begins at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, and the Bruins kick off against a dominant Hoosiers squad at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Indiana.
Skipper Reacts to Big Noon News
UCLA coaches and players learned they'd be taking the prominent stage just moments after surviving a gritty Terrapins team with a game-winning field goal.
What Skipper said:
- “To be honest, what’s hitting me, is that a month ago I was talking to you guys and if you told me we’d be in a Big Noon game, I’d be telling you that you’re just trying to mess with me. That is awesome. It means we’re doing something right. We’ll get ready to go. We’ll leave on Thursday and we’ll play on Saturday. We’re going have a good week of practice, and then we’re going to battle it out.”
Skipper's done a terrific turning things around in Westwood. After starting the season 0-4, the Bruins are winners of three straight and are tied for 2nd in the Big Ten, coming out of Week 8 one of the seven teams with a 3-1 conference record.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.