Malloe: Staff's Competitive Edge Fueled UCLA Recruiting Surge
There are few bigger winners in the 2026 recruiting class than UCLA.
The Bruins through early August have landed 23 total commits and have the No. 23 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. What has fueled this Westwood recruiting surge?
Head coach DeShaun Foster admitted he didn't know his staff would be as competitive when it came to recruiting. And defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe during Wednesday's fall camp media availability in Costa Mesa echoed his surprise in the ultra-competitive recruiters in house.
"It's been awesome," Malloe said of the staff's competitive recruiting edge. "It's like, who wants to win the knife set? Who's going to get that prize? I think our coaching staff is so competitive that, as a byproduct of it, we're starting to bring in guys that really fit our culture. So, we're bringing in [coaches] that we're thankful for and we're using them now."
Two of the Bruins' four four-star recruits are defenders, including UCLA's highest-rated 2026 class commit, Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy edge rusher Carter Gooden.
Foster Was Surprised By Staff's Competitiveness
One of the main reasons UCLA was able to secure these recruits, much to Foster's surprise, was how competitive his coaching staff was in recruiting.
"I wasn't hanging my hat on recruiting," Foster said, recollecting what was important among adding to his staff. "The coaching aspect was probably first, and then the recruiting was 1-B. But it was right there. I wanted to make sure that we had some good coaches first.
"To be honest with you, I didn't know that they were going to compete about recruiting the way that they are doing. I knew that they liked to recruit, but they're competing at it."
"It was just something I knew we could do," Foster said of implementing their "Coast-2-Coast" vision and plucking high-rated out-of-state recruits. "UCLA's a beautiful campus. It's a wonderful school. So, if you get people on campus, they're going to want to join. Every time we got a kid from Florida and he came on campus, he wanted to join in."
Four of the Bruins' 23 verbal commits are from Florida, including four-star offensive linemen Johnnie Jones and Micah Smith. All four of their four-star commitments are from out of state.
"I just love that my coaches were taking pride in recruiting," he added. "They're making it competitive between each other. We have younger coaches, and that's what they want to do. So, I'm just excited for this opportunity to continue to keep getting this recruiting class that we have and keep getting up higher and higher."
