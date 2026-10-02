3 Biggest Questions Surrounding UCLA Basketball Ahead of Season

UCLA has a ton of talent on its roster in what, quite honestly, could be the best lineup we have seen in years under Mick Cronin.

As the Bruins head into year eight under Cronin, the biggest questions about the team's makeup don’t necessarily center on who will be in the starting lineup, but rather on what role they will play and how that could affect the Bruins.

What Will Filip Jovic’s Role Be?

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) looses the ball Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of players in an unknown role, Filip Jovic is primed to make a difference for this UCLA team, but it’s hard to know exactly where. At 6’8”, Jovic would be a noticeably shorter center to fill in for starter Xavier Booker, but he has the talent to make a difference anywhere in the frontcourt.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein stopped by UCLA to visit a practice, and one of his major takeaways was the buzz surrounding Jovic. “Palpable Buzz at UCLA surrounding Auburn transfer Filip Jovic. Was OUT today due to a concussion, but the staff views him as a sixth starter. Mick Cronin said he reminds him of Justin Jackson, who he coached at Cincinnati,” Rothstein wrote on X.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Jackson State Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Jackson State Tigers 112-66. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having a versatile piece who can help in the frontcourt is a fantastic idea, especially since it seems the perimeter players will do most of the offensive lifting this season. I would expect Jovic to come in as a chess piece for Cronin, playing both the four and five, wherever it is most needed.

How Much of an Impact Will Nikola Kusturica Make?

Jovic may make a difference for this team, but the biggest, most obvious game-changer is Serbian superstar Nikola Kusturica . UCLA will hopefully have Kusturica for at least two seasons, so we may see him develop a bit this season. Most likely, Kusturica has the talent to be this team's best defensive player, best offensive weapon, and best passer.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a UCLA team that lost Donovan Dent, one of the best distributors in the country, an elite passer like Kusturica is a perfect replacement who can excel in almost every area on the court. Kusturica's impact in his first year could be among the greatest across the sport.

Who Will Be the Point Guard?

There’s been some discourse about who will bring the ball up the floor, but the answer seems a bit obvious to me.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Jaylen Petty has point guard experience at Texas Tech, and though it was limited, it will be valuable for UCLA. However, I still believe Trent Perry will assume the role, as it seems like that is the best way for this roster to operate on offense. Perry spent last season learning and playing with Donovan Dent, and I believe he’s more than ready to step into that leadership role.