The Bruins roster will look quite different than last season, as Mick Cronin and Co. have brought in many transfers ready to make an impact for UCLA.

Between both the transfers and the freshmen at UCLA, here are the three newcomers I believe could make the biggest impact for the Bruins.

#3 - Joe Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m interested in what kind of role Joe Philon will play in his first season with the Bruins. As a four-star prospect in the class of 2026, Philon certainly has the talent to make a splash in his first season with the Bruins. The issue is that I am not certain where exactly we could see him live on the floor in year one.

He plays naturally as a power forward but has the versatility and size to be an effective guard on the wing. Eric Dailey Jr. and Nikola Kusturica will likely play above him in terms of placement on the floor, so his overall playing time is already in question. However, there’s no doubt that he will see the floor this season; the question is rather how often.

Gillion Academy Lions guard Aaron McGee (0) shoots the ball over Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I believe he has the talent to make the most of his opportunities and could be a vital source of depth and make an impact on both ends of the court as a reliable defender as well.

#2 - Jaylen Petty

My favorite addition to this Bruins team is, without a doubt, Jaylen Petty . For a defense-minded head coach like Mick Cronin, getting natural scorers who can give your team a punch on the offensive side of the ball was a fantastic move.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty is a great spot-up shooter, but can also be very effective in creating open shots and attacking downhill. He’ll certainly be in contention to lead this team in scoring by the end of the season.

Another aspect of his game I love is his ability to perform at the highest level. Coming from Texas Tech, he played in arguably the toughest conference in basketball and did so at an elite level. He scored 24 in Texas Tech’s round one game in the NCAA tournament and 20 and 18 against Houston in the two conference matchups last season.

#1 - Nikola Kusturica

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, the most impactful newcomer for UCLA has to be Nikola Kusturica. The Serbian superstar will start for the Bruins at small forward and has a fantastic chance to lead UCLA as both the best offensive and defensive performer on the team.

While Kusturica can score at just about every level, he’s also an excellent defender, making him an easy fit for a Mick Cronin squad. Kusturica has already generated a ton of NBA Draft buzz, and he’s still two years away from eligibility.