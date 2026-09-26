Why Jaylen Petty Could Shake Up UCLA Basketball’s Backcourt

UCLA has a somewhat unusual situation: they have two quality point guard options in the 2026-27 season.

Both Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty and returning guard Trent Perry have experience in ball-handling duties. Each player also has an argument for why they should lead the offense at point guard.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question isn’t necessarily who is better, but rather which player makes the most natural and logical sense to run the team from the point guard position. Both players will work, but only one lineup formation may allow UCLA to play at its full potential.

Petty Already Has Shown He Can Handle Position

At Texas Tech, Petty played a combo guard role alongside Christian Anderson at shooting guard, while also being able to relieve Anderson of point guard duties. Granted, he didn’t have to handle the ball often, as Anderson averaged 38.3 minutes per game.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Petty wasn’t only a spot-up shooting guard and was able to attack the basket and distribute the ball when need be. He averaged 2.2 assists, but Anderson handled most of the distribution and was elite at it. There’s a real argument that Petty’s ability to create off the dribble will translate well to running UCLA’s offense.

Perry Still Makes a Lot of Sense

As fantastic as Petty can be for UCLA’s offense, it may still make more sense to have him work off the ball and allow Trent Perry to take over as the primary ball-handler. Perry averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists per game last season and was more than capable of being an important piece of the puzzle.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry knows the system and watched Donovan Dent play point guard at a very high level last season. If Perry takes a fraction of what Dent displayed as a distributor, UCLA could be in great hands with Perry up top.

However, he doesn’t have much experience as a true point guard, which may be why we see Petty at the one instead.

Petty Could Give UCLA a Different Look

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Placing Petty as the primary point guard could allow the Bruins to utilize Perry’s shooting, while also giving Cronin the flexibility to experiment with different lineups. That could give UCLA two guards who can create, rather than forcing one player to handle most point guard responsibilities.

Perry may still be the favorite to bring the ball up the floor, but Petty could give UCLA a legitimate alternative that may produce the best possible rotation for the Bruins.