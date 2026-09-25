Why UCLA Basketball Has Potentially Elite Frontcourt This Season
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UCLA has an experienced frontcourt that could be better than many people think. The buzz has mostly been surrounding the transfers and newcomers, and truthfully, rightfully so.
Players such as Jaylen Petty and Nikola Kusturica have dominated the headlines surrounding this UCLA team this season, but the frontcourt plays just as important a role in the Bruins' success.
Returning Bruins Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. will likely make up the frontcourt’s starting duo, with Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic filling in as depth pieces. The interesting part is that each player brings a unique skill set that could make UCLA’s frontcourt an elite asset for Mick Cronin.
Xavier Booker Will Be Crucial
Xavier Booker and his 6’11” frame will be potentially the most important piece to this frontcourt. When Booker is on his game, this team can be fantastic on both ends of the floor. He’ll need to hone in on his ability to play like a true big and cannot be afraid of getting physical in the paint. The Bruins will need a bruiser down low, and Booker's size and frame offer the potential.
He could also be a fantastic rim protector with that same size. He’ll have to grow as a rebounder this season, and if he sharpens that point of his game, he could be a dangerous weapon for UCLA. Booker will give the Bruins a great foundation, but luckily, they won’t need to rely on only him.
Eric Dailey Jr. Gives UCLA Versatility
The best part of Dailey’s game is his versatility. He can play the four, and naturally will, but he should also be able to slide to the five if need be. His experience, physicality, and ability to contribute without needing to dominate possession will serve UCLA well.
Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura Offer Great Depth
Jovic can be a fantastic offensive piece and a great depth option to play some minutes at both the four and the five. I think we’ll see him come in for Booker primarily, and he offers arguably better shooting ability than Booker does.
When he fills in at a forward position, he offers great size and the potential to stretch defenses. He could be great when he’s paired up with Booker. A traditional big paired up with a perimeter big could give UCLA a lot of versatility that could be annoying for defenses to deal with.
Macura can help keep the frontcourt fresh and give UCLA the opportunity to adjust to different defensive looks. The lineup flexibility and depth he gives Cronin will be a fantastic asset to the team this season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.