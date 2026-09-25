Why UCLA Basketball Has Potentially Elite Frontcourt This Season

UCLA has an experienced frontcourt that could be better than many people think. The buzz has mostly been surrounding the transfers and newcomers, and truthfully, rightfully so.

Players such as Jaylen Petty and Nikola Kusturica have dominated the headlines surrounding this UCLA team this season, but the frontcourt plays just as important a role in the Bruins' success.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning Bruins Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. will likely make up the frontcourt’s starting duo, with Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic filling in as depth pieces. The interesting part is that each player brings a unique skill set that could make UCLA’s frontcourt an elite asset for Mick Cronin.

Xavier Booker Will Be Crucial

Xavier Booker and his 6’11” frame will be potentially the most important piece to this frontcourt. When Booker is on his game, this team can be fantastic on both ends of the floor. He’ll need to hone in on his ability to play like a true big and cannot be afraid of getting physical in the paint. The Bruins will need a bruiser down low, and Booker's size and frame offer the potential.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) attempts to get a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He could also be a fantastic rim protector with that same size. He’ll have to grow as a rebounder this season, and if he sharpens that point of his game, he could be a dangerous weapon for UCLA. Booker will give the Bruins a great foundation, but luckily, they won’t need to rely on only him.

Eric Dailey Jr. Gives UCLA Versatility

The best part of Dailey’s game is his versatility. He can play the four, and naturally will, but he should also be able to slide to the five if need be. His experience, physicality, and ability to contribute without needing to dominate possession will serve UCLA well.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura Offer Great Depth

Jovic can be a fantastic offensive piece and a great depth option to play some minutes at both the four and the five. I think we’ll see him come in for Booker primarily, and he offers arguably better shooting ability than Booker does.

When he fills in at a forward position, he offers great size and the potential to stretch defenses. He could be great when he’s paired up with Booker. A traditional big paired up with a perimeter big could give UCLA a lot of versatility that could be annoying for defenses to deal with.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) and Illinois State Redbirds guard Landon Wolf (4) go for the ball Thursday, April 2, 2026, during an NIT semifinals matchup at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Macura can help keep the frontcourt fresh and give UCLA the opportunity to adjust to different defensive looks. The lineup flexibility and depth he gives Cronin will be a fantastic asset to the team this season.