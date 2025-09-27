3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Dull Loss to Northwestern
Will the UCLA Bruins ever see the sun again?
UCLA dropped its fourth-straight game of the season against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, setting the bar even lower for the remainder of the season.
Without spoiling any of the three observations we have lined up, it cannot be stressed enough how important this game was for UCLA's trajectory this season.
With that being said, let's get into our weekly observations of UCLA's 17-14 loss to Northwestern.
1. UCLA's Defense Trampled
Northwestern running backs may as well have been lathered in grease the way the Bruins' defensive trenches couldn't stop them.
The Wildcats would often go 5-10 yards on a handoff untouched, which turned into easy yardage on every drive.
This has been a common pain point for UCLA all season. The Bruins simply can't stop the run, and it's only going to get worse the rest of the season as they line up against much more talented backfields.
2. How Much Blame Does Iamaleava Deserve?
UCLA's offense has been one of the toughest watches all season, and part of it is because Nico Iamaleava has simply underperformed. But how much of it is really his fault?
For starters, the star quarterback can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives.
UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.
I will say this, though, Iamaleava simply hasn't been as good as advertised. He often over- and under-throws open receivers, makes the wrong read on RPOs, or will completely avoid a checkdown to rush for a handful of yards.
He doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.
3. 0-12 Odds Are Growing
Northwestern was not only a great opportunity to start the Tim Skipper era, but it was also a must-win (yes, I know every game is a must-win).
The Wildcats are arguably UCLA's easiest Big Ten Conference opponent this season. A loss puts the Bruins' odds of finishing the season 0-12 much higher.
Starting with hosting Penn State in the Rose Bowl next week, UCLA has a gauntlet of a schedule, where Maryland is its easiest opponent on paper. The lows can get drastically low by the time late November comes around.
