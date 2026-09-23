3 Bold Takes for UCLA Football Ahead of Week 4

The Bruins are off to a hot offensive start and have looked like a completely new team compared to last season. Bob Chesney has completely flipped this program, and there is a lot of hope as the Bruins head into tougher conference play.

With that being said, here are three bold takes on how the rest of the season could play out for UCLA.

UCLA Will Have the Best Rushing Attack in the Big Ten

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) scores on a 16-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s rushing attack has been among the best in the business over three weeks. The three-headed monster that UCLA has in the running back room has been exceptional every single week and will be vital for the team’s success as the season goes on.

That said, the UCLA passing attack has seemed to find a rhythm lately. Nico Iamaleava is coming off of arguably his best game as a Bruin, and could take some of the workload off of UCLA's ground game as the season progresses.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores on a 6-yard touchdown run against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has rushed for 860 yards this season, which ranks fifth in the country at a rate of 286.7 yards per game. Among other teams in the Big Ten, UCLA ranks first in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. I like the Bruins' chances of leading the conference in rushing yards at season's end, but they will have to keep playing at the elite level we’ve seen so far.

Wayne Knight Can Be a Legitimate 2027 NFL Draft Prospect

Speaking of UCLA’s dominant rushing attack, Wayne Knight has been a superstar for this Bruins team and one of the best backs in the country over three weeks. Knight is currently seventh in the country in rushing yards (345) and first in the country in rushing touchdowns (8).

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listed at 5’7”, Knight profiles as a smaller back, which will no doubt impact his NFL draft stock this season. Regardless, he has shown the skills to be a potentially impactful player at the next level. Knight’s contact balance is exceptional, and his motor runs among the best in the game.

He has continued to amaze Bruins fans this season, and he will certainly be getting looks from NFL scouts as the season progresses. If he continues to be fed the ball, his draft stock could rise exponentially if he performs against some of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

UCLA Will Win 9+ Games This Season

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The realistic record prediction floating around UCLA before the season began was around 6-6. After three games and a look at the schedule, UCLA is in a much better place to reach its ceiling than we may have initially believed.

Oregon, Michigan, and USC still project as the toughest remaining matchups, yet all three opponents have looked beatable in the past couple of weeks. With the Bruins already sitting at 3-0 and a favorable Big Ten schedule for the most part, it seems increasingly possible that 9+ wins are within reach.