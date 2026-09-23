3 Bold Takes for UCLA Football Ahead of Week 4
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The Bruins are off to a hot offensive start and have looked like a completely new team compared to last season. Bob Chesney has completely flipped this program, and there is a lot of hope as the Bruins head into tougher conference play.
With that being said, here are three bold takes on how the rest of the season could play out for UCLA.
UCLA Will Have the Best Rushing Attack in the Big Ten
UCLA’s rushing attack has been among the best in the business over three weeks. The three-headed monster that UCLA has in the running back room has been exceptional every single week and will be vital for the team’s success as the season goes on.
That said, the UCLA passing attack has seemed to find a rhythm lately. Nico Iamaleava is coming off of arguably his best game as a Bruin, and could take some of the workload off of UCLA's ground game as the season progresses.
UCLA has rushed for 860 yards this season, which ranks fifth in the country at a rate of 286.7 yards per game. Among other teams in the Big Ten, UCLA ranks first in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. I like the Bruins' chances of leading the conference in rushing yards at season's end, but they will have to keep playing at the elite level we’ve seen so far.
Wayne Knight Can Be a Legitimate 2027 NFL Draft Prospect
Speaking of UCLA’s dominant rushing attack, Wayne Knight has been a superstar for this Bruins team and one of the best backs in the country over three weeks. Knight is currently seventh in the country in rushing yards (345) and first in the country in rushing touchdowns (8).
Listed at 5’7”, Knight profiles as a smaller back, which will no doubt impact his NFL draft stock this season. Regardless, he has shown the skills to be a potentially impactful player at the next level. Knight’s contact balance is exceptional, and his motor runs among the best in the game.
He has continued to amaze Bruins fans this season, and he will certainly be getting looks from NFL scouts as the season progresses. If he continues to be fed the ball, his draft stock could rise exponentially if he performs against some of the best defenses in the Big Ten.
UCLA Will Win 9+ Games This Season
The realistic record prediction floating around UCLA before the season began was around 6-6. After three games and a look at the schedule, UCLA is in a much better place to reach its ceiling than we may have initially believed.
Oregon, Michigan, and USC still project as the toughest remaining matchups, yet all three opponents have looked beatable in the past couple of weeks. With the Bruins already sitting at 3-0 and a favorable Big Ten schedule for the most part, it seems increasingly possible that 9+ wins are within reach.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.