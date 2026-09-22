Biggest Concerns As UCLA Heads Deeper Into Conference Play

The Bruins are 3-0 as they head deeper into conference play, and the road does not get any easier.

There has been a lot to love from the three performances the Bruins have displayed, and plenty of reason to be excited if you’re a Bruins fan. However, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic. While the Bruins have won all three games, they've also shown some areas that need improvement.

Team Health Continues To Be Worrisome

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) celebrates with wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Mikey Matthews was recently ruled out for the season with a foot injury, and he’s just one of many Bruins who have missed time this season due to injury.

Landon Ellis recently returned from injury, and safety Tao Johnson is still a week-to-week decision, but has not played a full game yet for UCLA after leaving the Cal game early with an injury. Even Nico Iamaleava has taken plenty of hits that have caused him to leave the game.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) scores on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, the Bruins have a bye week after their trip to play Maryland in Week Four. That should give the Bruins some much-needed rest as they gear up to take on Oregon the following week.

Consistency From Nico Iamaleava

Speaking of Nico Iamaleava, he looked much better in the showing against Purdue in Week Three. Moving forward, the Bruins will need to see consistency from their senior quarterback.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the way the Bruins' running back group has been performing, there truly isn’t a ton that Iamaleava has had to do on the offensive side of the ball. If Iamaleava can be the secondary attack in this Bruins offense and not try to do too much when his number is called, this offense can likely stay consistent.

Managing the game should be the top priority for Iamaleava, and he shouldn’t be afraid to lean on the running game. He showed resilience and toughness against Purdue, and if he can keep stringing together performances like the one we saw late Saturday night, this team could be dangerous moving forward.

Defense Cannot Allow 30+ Points per Night

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Malik Hartford (12) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main pain point for this team heading into Week Three was the Bruins' inability to get off to a good start. They made great strides against Purdue, scoring a quick 24 points in the first half. The issue was that they also allowed the Boilermakers to score 21 in the same time frame.

Purdue’s 38 points and 488 total yards are the most this UCLA defense has allowed this season, and if other Big Ten teams are able to generate that kind of offense, UCLA could be in trouble.