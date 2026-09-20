Bruin Breakdown: Wayne Knight Continues Dominance, UCLA Defeats Purdue

The offenses were high-flying late Saturday night, as the Bruins and Boilermakers combined for 90 total points and 1,133 yards. UCLA has flipped the script on last year's results, beginning the season 3-0 following an 0-3 start last season.

Wayne Knight Continues To Amaze

A major force behind the Bruins' 52-38 win was once again Wayne Knight. As the season goes on, Knight continues to exceed my expectations by adding yet another two touchdowns to his already incredible total over three weeks.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight has now scored eight rushing touchdowns this season, matching UCLA’s total over the entire season in 2025. Knight also more than doubled his yardage total against Purdue, rushing for 177 yards on 18 carries. Every single time that Knight was handed the ball, it seemed like he was rushing for either a first down or a touchdown, as he averaged 9.8 yards per carry against Purdue.

With 200 total yards from scrimmage, Knight will no doubt continue to be the motor behind this offensive production and will be a major part of UCLA’s success this season.

Nico Iamaleava Played His Best Game So Far

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some concerns have grown about quarterback Nico Iamaleava's production through the first two weeks of the season. Iamaleava had by far his most productive night of the season, passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Iamaleava limited mistakes and made smart decisions throughout the night, but the biggest concern now is availability rather than productivity. Two separate times against Purdue, Nico left the game with an apparent injury, and though he returned both times, you could tell the senior quarterback was in pain.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava took a lot of hits from Purdue, mostly outside the pocket or on runs down the field. Moving forward, his health will be the top priority if the Bruins want to maintain their perfect record.

Defense Was Concerning

While UCLA’s offense was fantastic in Week Three, the same cannot be said about the defense. UCLA gave up 488 total yards and allowed the Boilermakers to continue to gain chunk plays down the field throughout the game.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Jude McCoskey (72) defends against UCLA Bruins linebacker Anthony Sacca (39) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins could not find an answer for Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Xavier Townsend in the win, as that duo for the Boilermakers shredded UCLA’s defense all night.

Moving forward, this UCLA defense will no doubt have to tighten up if they want to make a statement in the Big Ten.