Three Critical Week 4 Games UCLA Fans Must Watch
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have two weeks to figure out how to navigate the post-DeShaun Foster era before returning to play against Northwestern in Week 5.
Just because the Bruins have a bye doesn't mean fans should turn a blind eye to the college football landscape, as plenty of their remaining opponents begin conference play this week.
With that being said, let's get into three important games fans should monitor while UCLA enjoys a (much-needed) bye week.
1. USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Spartans
Not only are two undefeated Big Ten teams taking the main stage on FOX on Saturday, this is the only game on this week's slate where two 2025 UCLA opponents are matching up, and it's an important one.
Bruins fans can try to hate-watch the No. 25 Trojans as a way to cope with their own peril. Or, they can look forward to a soon forthcoming conference opponent suffering a loss.
UCLA matches up with the Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 11, right after taking on Penn State. Assuming an inevitable loss against the Nittany Lions, matching up with a Michigan State team that has already suffered a conference may prove beneficial to the Bruins.
The Trojans and Spartans kick off at 8 p.m. PT on FOX.
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers
At this point in UCLA's tumultuous season, all Bruins fans can hope for is not finishing the season last in the Big Ten, especially considering that a 0-12 season is not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
That's where this Purdue-Notre Dame game comes into play.
The Boilermakers already sit at the bottom of the Big Ten after their 33-17 loss to USC last week. Not only are Fighting Irish fans hoping for a win, but Bruins fans should root for one as well, just to keep Purdue below them in the conference standings.
3. Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins
If you're sensing a theme, that's because there is one.
Aside from Northwestern, Maryland is arguably UCLA's easiest remaining opponent on the schedule (even though the Bruins aren't favored in a single game the rest of the season).
A Terrapins loss against Wisconsin could start a domino effect where Maryland is 0-3 in Big Ten play before it takes on the Bruins in Week 7.
