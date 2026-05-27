3 Early Storylines for UCLA's 2026 Trip to Oregon

After two nonconference games and two Big Ten games against a couple of the conference's worst teams to start the season, the fifth game of the year brings the first real test and adversity to the UCLA football program as it returns from a bye week to face a potential National Championship contender in the Oregon Ducks on the road.

Oregon will be the first of a few rare chances the Bruins have to face a top-25 opponent this season, and how they play will show just how far they have come in a short time as well as how much further they have to go to become a legitimate threat in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive backs Dante Lovett (21), Osiris Gilbert (18), Kuron Jabari Jr. (25) and Robert Stafford III (3) and Rodrick Pleasant pose during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few early things to know and keep an eye on for UCLA's trip to Eugene.

1. UCLA's Struggles Against Oregon

The long-standing series between the Ducks and Bruins dates back to Thanksgiving 1928, and UCLA has the overall advantage. However, Oregon has dominated the matchups lately, as UCLA has lost five in a row overall and the last seven played in Eugene.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) tackles UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden (25) in the backfield during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The last time UCLA earned a road win against the Ducks was in November 2004, when backup running backs Chris Markey and Manuel White led the Bruins to victory in place of an injured Maurice Jones-Drew. This year's Bruins will likely rely on the run as much as last year's, but will it be enough to make it a competitive game 22 years later?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Survival Mode

Obviously, it would be incredible for UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney to pull off the upset over the Ducks. It would be an instant signature win and an immediate sign of miraculous progress in a few short months, but that shouldn't be the end-all be-all for this time around, especially in a hostile road environment.

The Kau Family flashes the “O” from the stands at Autzen Stadium during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been so long since UCLA truly competed with a legitimate Big Ten and National Championship-contending team of the caliber of talent Oregon expects this season that the first step UCLA must take is showing it has a team at least good enough to be on the same field as the Ducks. It's a barometer similar to that of the Purdue and Maryland games, just on the other end of the spectrum, where UCLA can see how well it stacks up against the elites rather than the bottom-feeders.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Case Studies and Chesney's Recent Experience

This game will also help show how well Bob Chesney adjusts and what he learned from his College Football Playoff loss to Oregon. He won't be very familiar with many teams in the Big Ten as a first-year coach, but his last game at JMU gave him a glimpse of what Oregon is about, and he may have some ideas and tricks up his sleeve for the Bruins to implement.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Regardless of how that turns out, it's also an opportunity for this UCLA team, especially the young players, to see how a successful West Coast Big Ten team operates and handles its business. Of the four PAC-12 schools that made the transition in 2024, Oregon is the one that has made it the most seamlessly and has the physicality and attitude that most closely mirrors the mantra of a typical Big Ten contender.

That's the type of program Chesney and company want to build in Westwood, and there's no better way to learn and research it than exposing your team to the successful version of the product early in the development process.