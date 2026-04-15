Bob Chesney Reflects on Rebuilding UCLA's Culture

One of the first things a coach sets out to change when they take a new job is the culture. Most of the time, it's a significant reason for a team's lack of success, and without significant changes, it can carry over, leaving that coach in a no-win situation from the start.

After successfully doing so at other universities, first-year UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney is taking aim at another successful rebuild, and culture is one of his big motivators. He came to Los Angeles with a vision for his program, and some of the aspects he had hoped to improve are happening more quickly than he anticipated.

"I see the alums that come out here continually," Chesney told the media on Tuesday. "It's a Tuesday, and we have five or six alums out here right now, being around this program. I see that continually show up."

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Alumni Influence

The alumni have shown up in some shape or form for Chesney since the beginning of spring football. He may have won them over with his hype during basketball season and appearances at alumni events, and now it's paying dividends, including a $10 million donation from earlier this month.

Thank you to UCLA alumnus and longtime supporter Angelo M. Mazzone III for his extraordinary gift of $10 million to our football program! #GoBruins | ℹ️: https://t.co/dxQtLzi8EE pic.twitter.com/uAz8CuZ1y7 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 1, 2026

Plus, his much more open approach to the Bruins' practice environment allows former players to be around and potentially mentor the current players as they continue their careers.

"That's something that I had hoped for from the beginning," Chesney continued. "I understand practices were maybe different and closed and not open to everybody like that before, but it is open to all our alums and high school coaches. I see that sort of happening. It's something I hoped would happen. I knew it wasn't happening but hoped it would happen, and to see it actually transpiring on a day-to-day basis is something exciting."

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Building a Culture

Chesney's policies align with his goal of tapping into the alumni network and preparing the young men he coaches for the next stage of life after UCLA , whether it's on the football field or out in some other part of the world.

And Chesney is tapping into that part of the university daily, embracing the history of the university's athletic department. On Monday, he even had Jackie Robinson's granddaughter, Sonya Pankey Robinson, speak to his team.

Thankful to spend some time with this LEGEND @pankey_sonya today & hear about the blueprint her grandfather created. No shortage of trailblazers in Westwood. #GoBruins 🐻 pic.twitter.com/vSPobC2yjy — Robert Chesney (@CoachBobChesney) April 14, 2026

"I don't think it influences the way I coach," Chesney explained. "I think it just puts a little more emphasis on what sports can do, not only for the community, but for an entire culture."

It might not influence the way he coaches, but Chesney has started to influence the UCLA program. He's a culture builder, and this is his latest project.