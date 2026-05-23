Week 3 of the college football season brings Big Ten play to the Rose Bowl for the first time in 2026, matching the UCLA Bruins against the Purdue Boilermakers -- two teams who have struggled in recent seasons.

Here are a few early things to keep an eye on during UCLA's 2026 Big Ten opener.

1. First Big Ten Game

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At least UCLA is letting Bob Chesney and his staff get out any nerves with all their debuts (program, road, home, and conference) coming right after each other early in the season. By Week 3, they'll have played their first-ever UCLA game, which is on the road, and their first home game at the Rose Bowl.



Many teams would continue with one last non-conference game in Week 3, but UCLA is diving right into Big Ten play . It's a week earlier than last year's conference opener, but not the earliest UCLA has had since joining the Big Ten. Its first game as a member of the conference was played during Week 2 in 2024, and the Bruins were annihilated by Indiana.



Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Zach Horton (44) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has lost its only two Big Ten openers so far, and last won a conference opener in 2022. The Bruins also have a 6-12 overall record against Big Ten teams since joining the conference.

2. The Bottom of the Big Ten?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. (53) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) bring down Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It doesn't seem like a very positive barometer, but this game will show UCLA where the team is and where it needs to improve in terms of raising its standard and achieving its goals of an overall successful season and competing in the Big Ten.

Purdue has been the bottom-feeder of the conference, going winless the last two seasons (combined 0-18). Therefore, UCLA needs to win this one handily, and a close game against the Boilermakers would cause concern.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How much have they really improved? How indicative is this of the rest of the season? How could they really compete in the Big Ten? Those would be some of the questions that arise, and it's on the UCLA team to take care of business and show it's still the better team -- no matter how improved Purdue may be.

3. History Repeating

Jan 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A statue of former UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's clearly plenty of history between these two schools. Both are known for good academics and rank among the top 15 programs for engineering in the U.S. Plus, they both played a hand in legendary basketball coach John Wooden's success. Yet, on the football field, it's much more limited.

Still, if history has anything to say about this game, the Bruins have a good shot to leave with a win. They've only played Purdue five previous times and hold a 3-0-2 record. Obviously, it's been a while, though.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback y Dieffenbach (14) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ties no longer exist in college football, and the last meeting between the two schools was in 1980. We'll see if the Bruins can reclaim that advantage all these years later.