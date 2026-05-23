3 Early Thoughts on UCLA's Big Ten Football Opener in Week 3
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Week 3 of the college football season brings Big Ten play to the Rose Bowl for the first time in 2026, matching the UCLA Bruins against the Purdue Boilermakers -- two teams who have struggled in recent seasons.
Here are a few early things to keep an eye on during UCLA's 2026 Big Ten opener.
1. First Big Ten Game
At least UCLA is letting Bob Chesney and his staff get out any nerves with all their debuts (program, road, home, and conference) coming right after each other early in the season. By Week 3, they'll have played their first-ever UCLA game, which is on the road, and their first home game at the Rose Bowl.
Many teams would continue with one last non-conference game in Week 3, but UCLA is diving right into Big Ten play. It's a week earlier than last year's conference opener, but not the earliest UCLA has had since joining the Big Ten. Its first game as a member of the conference was played during Week 2 in 2024, and the Bruins were annihilated by Indiana.
UCLA has lost its only two Big Ten openers so far, and last won a conference opener in 2022. The Bruins also have a 6-12 overall record against Big Ten teams since joining the conference.
2. The Bottom of the Big Ten?
It doesn't seem like a very positive barometer, but this game will show UCLA where the team is and where it needs to improve in terms of raising its standard and achieving its goals of an overall successful season and competing in the Big Ten.
Purdue has been the bottom-feeder of the conference, going winless the last two seasons (combined 0-18). Therefore, UCLA needs to win this one handily, and a close game against the Boilermakers would cause concern.
How much have they really improved? How indicative is this of the rest of the season? How could they really compete in the Big Ten? Those would be some of the questions that arise, and it's on the UCLA team to take care of business and show it's still the better team -- no matter how improved Purdue may be.
3. History Repeating
There's clearly plenty of history between these two schools. Both are known for good academics and rank among the top 15 programs for engineering in the U.S. Plus, they both played a hand in legendary basketball coach John Wooden's success. Yet, on the football field, it's much more limited.
Still, if history has anything to say about this game, the Bruins have a good shot to leave with a win. They've only played Purdue five previous times and hold a 3-0-2 record. Obviously, it's been a while, though.
Ties no longer exist in college football, and the last meeting between the two schools was in 1980. We'll see if the Bruins can reclaim that advantage all these years later.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.