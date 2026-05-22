UCLA has to wait until Week 2 for its home opener at the Rose Bowl this season, facing a second consecutive in-state opponent with San Diego State coming to town.



While the Wekk 1 game against Cal will be the first tone setter for the new regime, this one will be of equal importance, even though it's against a G6 program. Here are a few things that will be on everyone's minds when the game rolls around.



1. Bob Chesney's Home Debut



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerali view of the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be an important game for new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff as they make their regular season home debut at the Rose Bowl. The group has spent time preparing for this moment throughout the offseason, emphasizing their gameday processes and details as they played their annual spring game, which was the first time these coaches and many of the players had been exposed to this particular stadium.



Chesney will be judged under a microscope during Week 1 against Cal, but the heat will turn up at home, especially after the Bruins' last two full-time head coaches - DeShaun Foster and Chip Kelly - both lost their home debuts. Still, UCLA head coaches have a good track record in their first home games overall. Before Kelly and Foster's slips, you had to go all the way back to 1971 to find a UCLA coach who lost his home debut.



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That means six in a row were successful early, even though the successes of their overall tenures vary. It's still a better group than the alternative and one Chesney should hope to join.



2. Taking Care of Business May Not Be So Easy



Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Caden Branston (93) tackles San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Nathan Acevedo (13) during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

On paper, a Big Ten team should blow out a Mountain West team at home, but neither of these squads is a typical representation of their conference, so it might be a tight battle. San Diego State has not fared well in the all-time series, with UCLA holding a 22-1-1 advantage.



However, the teams have split the last two meetings, and San Diego State won at the Rose Bowl in 2019. The Aztecs also went 9-4 last season with an impressive win over Cal, and have five seasons with at least 10 wins since 2015. They're not a team that can be taken lightly by a UCLA program looking to re-establish its reputation as a premier program .



3. Home Atmosphere, Crowd, and the Battle for the Rose Bowl



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerali view of the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What will the gameday atmosphere look like? Los Angeles teams have a notorious reputation for being weaker home crowds than many markets, and the recent lack of success for the UCLA program on the field has not helped the Bruins' cause. Yet, there has been plenty of alumni and university support and overall positive commotion over the way Chesney is rebuilding the team.



The tide seems to be turning, but when will we see it click? That's something to keep an eye on all season, and certainly at the home opener. It also comes against the backdrop of legal battles concerning the Rose Bowl, as the Bruins are facing a lawsuit over their lease agreement amid uncertainty about their future playing home.



