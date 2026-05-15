Must-Win Football Games for UCLA in 2026

The importance of the upcoming college football season for UCLA cannot be understated. It's a new era of Bruins football as they recover from the last two seasons and set higher goals for the future.

That makes the 2026-27 season the tone-setter for that future, and if they want it to be a sure-fire success, the Bruins will have to win at least some, if not all, of the following games.

Week 1: at California

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It might be a little unfair to put the season opener against a fellow Power Four school on this list, but Cal isn't that good a program, and UCLA has some things in its favor. Cal also has a new head coach, so Bob Chesney will not be the only one making his sideline debut. The Golden Bears have lost to some bad teams in the past, so the Bruins can take advantage of those inconsistencies.

However, the main reason this game makes this list is the sheer importance of what it means. It's the first game of the Bob Chesney era at UCLA, and it's a rivalry game on the road. Obviously, you'd always rather win the game, but those stakes add fuel to the fire, and an early road win could set the table for a hot start.

Week 3: vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back JoJo Johnson (3) tackles Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 35-31. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be Bob Chesney's first official Big Ten game, and it comes at home. Since Purdue has finished the last few seasons as one of the bottom-tier teams in the conference, it can serve as an early litmus test for how much the Bruins have improved just two weeks into the season. Are they head and shoulders above the Boilermakers or still around the same competitive level?

The result, effort, and body language displayed in this game will tell you where the Bruins stand. If they blow out Purdue at home, expectations will skyrocket, and if they just beat the Boilermakers, it's at least a step in the right direction since Big Ten wins have been few and far between. Yet, a loss would bring out the naysayers and may send the Bruin faithful into a panic, which would be the worst way for Chesney to start his Big Ten tenure.

Week 7: vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the second quarter of their game against Illinois Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many believe Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is on the hot seat this season and were surprised he made it through the coaching changes this offseason. The Badgers have had two consecutive losing seasons and seem to have lost the edge and toughness they once had.

That's a perfect chance for UCLA to pounce on a struggling Big Ten foe, and if the Bruins are as improved as most believe, they have no business losing to that kind of game at home. It'll also help any bowl game hopes, as both teams will likely be battling for the same spots.

Week 8: vs. Michigan State

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is another battle of first-year Big Ten coaches, and UCLA won last year's meeting rather easily in East Lansing. By the time this one rolls around, we'll know much more about both squads, but given recent history and Michigan State's lack of winning in the Pacific Time Zone since the 1960s, it figures to be a game the Bruins need to have at home -- especially if both teams are on similar trajectories for bowl games and spots in the Big Ten standings.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Week 9: vs. Nevada

Week 9 brings an opportunity for UCLA to assert its dominance over a seemingly inferior opponent as it steps out of Big Ten play to host Nevada of the Mountain West Conference. While once a decent football program, the Wolfpack has fallen on hard times, winning no more than three games in each of the last four seasons.

Nevada quarterback AJ Bianco (10) runs against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Tom R. Smedes/Special to the RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of that, if UCLA has a decent team, this should be an easy win. But the games aren't played on paper, so UCLA will have to show up and handle its business.