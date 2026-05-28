3 Early Thoughts on UCLA's Mid-Season Meeting With Wisconsin
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UCLA returns home on October 17 after a menacing road trip to Oregon during the previous week, hosting a polarizing Wisconsin Badgers squad.
Generally known for its power-run-based offenses and elite defenses, Wisconsin has struggled in recent years, potentially opening the door for a critical opportunity for UCLA in the middle of conference play.
Here are some things to watch during the Badgers' visit.
1. Long Time No See
This is a matchup of teams that have been historically successful and made plenty of Rose Bowl Game appearances between them, but their head-to-head meetings are few and far between. UCLA and Wisconsin have met only 11 times on the football field, with the last meeting in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, in December 2000.
A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Wisconsin's Michael Bennett gave the Badgers a 21-20 win, but UCLA holds an overall 7-4 advantage. But things have changed in the last 26 years, and the long layoff between meetings should generate plenty of excitement and anticipation.
2. Opposite Sides of the Hot Seat
The coaching element is another intriguing factor in this game. UCLA's Bob Chesney will be in the middle of his first season and trying to establish his program and mentality with his team. On the other side is Wisconsin's Luke Fickell. The Badgers lured him away from Cincinnati after he led the Bearcats to the four-team version of the College Football Playoff, but things have not gone as smoothly as expected.
Wisconsin is 16-21 during his three-year tenure, and many expected Fickell to be fired after last season. However, he was given another chance, which may give Chesney and the Bruins a chance to send a message to Wisconsin's decision-makers -- knowing all the pressure is on the other sideline.
3. Potential Glimpse of the Future?
This may or may not have much to do with the actual game on the field, but UCLA made an interesting hire to its football staff on Wednesday, which ties into this meeting. The Bruins' new Director of Player Personnel is former Wisconsin Assistant Director of Player Personnel Brandon Rose.
In his position, Rose will have a major impact on recruiting and roster construction, having assisted with the same practices in Madison, which naturally creates some overlap. Since the move was made after the spring season, it might have a greater impact in 2027 and beyond, but the players on Wisconsin's team could provide a glimpse of the type of players UCLA will be bringing into its own program. The Bruins will just hope it leads to better results on the West Coast.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.