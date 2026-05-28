3 Early Thoughts on UCLA's Mid-Season Meeting With Wisconsin

UCLA returns home on October 17 after a menacing road trip to Oregon during the previous week, hosting a polarizing Wisconsin Badgers squad.

Generally known for its power-run-based offenses and elite defenses, Wisconsin has struggled in recent years, potentially opening the door for a critical opportunity for UCLA in the middle of conference play.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Matthew Muasau (57) and defensive backs Osiris Gilbert (18) and Cole Martin (4) tackle receiver Jonah Smith (24) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are some things to watch during the Badgers' visit.

1. Long Time No See

This is a matchup of teams that have been historically successful and made plenty of Rose Bowl Game appearances between them, but their head-to-head meetings are few and far between. UCLA and Wisconsin have met only 11 times on the football field, with the last meeting in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, in December 2000.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins players enter the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Wisconsin's Michael Bennett gave the Badgers a 21-20 win, but UCLA holds an overall 7-4 advantage. But things have changed in the last 26 years, and the long layoff between meetings should generate plenty of excitement and anticipation.

2. Opposite Sides of the Hot Seat

The coaching element is another intriguing factor in this game. UCLA's Bob Chesney will be in the middle of his first season and trying to establish his program and mentality with his team. On the other side is Wisconsin's Luke Fickell. The Badgers lured him away from Cincinnati after he led the Bearcats to the four-team version of the College Football Playoff, but things have not gone as smoothly as expected.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wisconsin is 16-21 during his three-year tenure, and many expected Fickell to be fired after last season. However, he was given another chance, which may give Chesney and the Bruins a chance to send a message to Wisconsin's decision-makers -- knowing all the pressure is on the other sideline.

3. Potential Glimpse of the Future?

This may or may not have much to do with the actual game on the field, but UCLA made an interesting hire to its football staff on Wednesday, which ties into this meeting. The Bruins' new Director of Player Personnel is former Wisconsin Assistant Director of Player Personnel Brandon Rose.

UCLA is set to hire Wisconsin’s Brandon Rose as director of player personnel, a source tells @CBSSports.



Worked as an assistant director of player personnel at Wisconsin the last two seasons. Before that, worked for three years at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/gJQlB4EJHV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 28, 2026

In his position, Rose will have a major impact on recruiting and roster construction, having assisted with the same practices in Madison, which naturally creates some overlap. Since the move was made after the spring season, it might have a greater impact in 2027 and beyond, but the players on Wisconsin's team could provide a glimpse of the type of players UCLA will be bringing into its own program. The Bruins will just hope it leads to better results on the West Coast.