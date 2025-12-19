How Bob Chesney Can Turn UCLA Around Immediately

The future has never looked brighter in Westwood; however, there is still a massive mountain the Bruins need to climb before they can claim any success.

With the hiring of Bob Chesney , the Bruins' stock has hit an all-time high. This is partly due to Chesney's success with JMU this season, leading them to the College Football Playoff. While it is nice to imagine UCLA being in that spot a year from now, there are still plenty of things that must be addressed.

Fix the Run Game

UCLA's Jaivian Thomas, right, scores a touchdown on a run as Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' run game was a big reason for their 3-9 record. While there were some flashes during the Bruins' amazing three-game winning streak, there is still a lot to address. Talent-wise, the Bruins are ok; however, their leading rushing Jalen Berger is a senior, so UCLA may have to start from scratch.

The largest driving force in JMU's success this season has been its rushing attack. The Dukes ran for 3,195 rushing yards this season on a 5.6 rushing average; to top that off, they also added 36 touchdowns. Their leading rusher, Wayne Knight , had 1,263 rushing yards himself with nine touchdowns.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Defensive Changes

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another key factor in JMU's historic season was its defense. The Dukes ranked 10th in the county in points allowed and 2nd in defending the run. Without this defense, there is a good chance that Chesney is not the Bruins' head coach right now.

The Bruins will be starting from scratch, defensively wise next season. They have already lost two big pieces in their secondary in Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson. Chesney does not believe that transfers will hinder the Bruin's success, but as it stands, it is still daunting to think about.

Utilize the Transfer Portal

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway from the early-signing window was that the Bruins need to hit the transfer portal heavy. As of right now, the Bruins have been quiet so far; however, the portal will become more active once the playoffs are over or when JMU is eliminated.

The two biggest holes that need to be addressed are running back and defensive line. UCLA was unable to get any significant players at either position group, even losing out on two four-star recruits very early on. If Chesney can take some impactful Dukes with him, UCLA could be looking good.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Out of everything on this list, defense needs to be a priority, only because it was JMU's identity with Chesney. This starts will grabbing a high-profile defensive coordinator soon.

