3 Early Thoughts on UCLA's November Trip to Minnesota

After a brief stop outside of Big Ten play at the end of October, the UCLA football team opens November with a big trip to Minnesota to face head coach PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers.

It's the start of a tough stretch to end the season for the Bruins, as all four games over the final month could be against top-25 opponents.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins players enter the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few things that stand out about the Minnesota game.

Return to Minneapolis

This will be the second time UCLA has played Minnesota since joining the Big Ten, falling 21-17 to the Gophers at home in its debut season in 2024. The Bruins had a 10-0 halftime lead during that game, but Minnesota outscored UCLA 21-7 over the last two quarters to drop the Bruins to 0-4 in the Big Ten on the year.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) celebrates with teammate Logan Loya (17) after catching the game winning touchdown pass against the New Mexico Lobos during overtime of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota holds a 3-1 advantage in the limited history of this series, and most meetings have been held in Pasadena, California. UCLA has made just one previous trip to Minneapolis -- a 27-13 loss in the second-ever game between the two teams in 1977. Coming up with a win this time around would be a huge step for the Bruins.

Braving the Cold

Early November in the Midwest is no picnic. It's when winter weather starts to set in, and colder temperatures arise, altering the playing atmosphere and approaches on the field. Most Big Ten teams are used to it because of their locations, but UCLA is not.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates a tackle against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Many Bruins players come from areas of the country where the weather elements aren't as severe and significant, and the school's location of Southern California won't help the team adjust either. Unless there are unforeseen circumstances in College Park. Maryland, and Eugene, Oregon, early in the season, this will also be the current UCLA team's first exposure to such conditions.

How they fare will be pivotal, as another northern road trip to Michigan looms two weeks later.

Don't Overlook the Gophers

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Minnesota isn't a massive college football brand, but PJ Fleck has turned the Golden Gophers into a respectable program. He's been at the helm for nearly a decade, with just three losing seasons and frequent seasons of at least eight wins, including an 11-2 mark in 2019. The Gophers have gone 8-5 over the last two years and have posted a winning record in four of the last five seasons.

In a way, that's what UCLA is trying to build, although the Bruins probably want to go a step further and make double-digit win totals more common. Plus, Bob Chesney has a slightly different personality from Fleck, even though they both have their unusual tactics. Still, Fleck has had success getting players to buy into his program and approach at Minnesota and Western Michigan, and that's what Chesney needs to do to succeed at UCLA.