Ranking UCLA Football's 2026 Road Games

The upcoming college football season is a crucial one for UCLA. The Bruins are trying to establish themselves in the Big Ten and prove they belong in the conference after two abysmal seasons on the gridiron.

Several key games will be factors in that process, but the team's performance and growth on the road will be paramount in becoming a competitive program in the future. The Bruins will play five games away from the Rose Bowl in 2026, including two against Big Ten powers.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerali view of the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's see how these matchups stack up and rank them by how difficult they will be.

1. October 10: at Oregon

This is clearly the most difficult road game on UCLA's schedule. Oregon is a projected national championship, Big Ten, and College Football Playoff contender, with a successful head coach, a probable Heisman Trophy contender, a first-round NFL prospect at quarterback, and much more at its disposal.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, Autzen Stadium is hostile for road teams, and the Bruins haven't won there since 2004. UCLA has lost the last five meeting swith Oregon, including its most recent in 2024 -- both teams' first year in the Big Ten. It's also the next game after the trip to the East Coast , although a bye week in between could lessen the threat of a hangover.

Nonetheless, it's a huge opportunity for UCLA to see how it stacks up, because the Bruins will be given no chance to win.

2. November 21: at Michigan

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to media after the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan is a tough team to gauge. The Wolverines have had just decent seasons since their 2023-24 National Championship and are going through a coaching change by adding former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore. As a former PAC-12 foe, the new head coach is familiar with UCLA but not the current staff.

But it remains to be seen what will come of the current roster on the field. Is Michigan really a contender, or is this just more unwarranted offseason hype? Either way, the Big House in Ann Arbor has a reputation as a historic college football stadium, which could intimidate a young, unproven UCLA team and make it tough to execute at a high level.

The Big House, home to the University of Michigan football team, had a maize out during the first home game of the 2023 season vs. East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023. Photo was taken from a helicopter as the band played on the field shortly before kickoff. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, the weather in Michigan in late November is much more severe than in Southern California, and many of the Bruins may not be ready for it, no matter what they convey publicly.

3. November 7: at Minnesota

This might be a surprising ranking to some, but it's really more of a process of elimination. Minnesota should be a better team than both Cal and Maryland this season, and often flies under the radar. PJ Fleck has built a respectable program, which has more winning seasons than losing seasons during his tenure.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Senior running back Darius Taylor will make things difficult on the UCLA defense as the Gophers use their Big Ten physicality as a late-season advantage. The senior has over 1,500 yards over the last two seasons and is one of the best backs in the conference, which will come in handy in a November game in Minneapolis. UCLA may compete better in this one, but it's still difficult.

4. September 5: at Cal

UCLA begins the season on the road with the renewal of an old PAC-12 (or 10 or whichever you choose to remember) rivalry against the Cal Golden Bears. It might be one of the easier road games on the schedule, but there are still hurdles to overcome.

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins long snapper Beau Gardner (60) snaps the ball against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be the first game this coaching staff and these players have played together, and you can't expect them to be firing on all cylinders. It's also an in-state rivalry game on the road, with a challenging environment and plenty of adversity amid unknowns on each sideline. That just shows no road game is ever easy.

5. September 26: at Maryland

Much is made of West Coast schools making cross-country trips to the East Coast, and it's especially applicable in the Big Ten after its 2024 expansion. While UCLA has posted only a 6-12 mark in the conference over two years, it's actually been decent on the road, with half of its wins coming away from Pasadena.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley during the second half Southern California Trojans at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

That extends to the limited travel to the East Coast during that time frame, including a win over Rutgers in 2024. Plus, the only team worse than Maryland in the Big Ten over the last two seasons is Purdue. So, while there is usually something to the travel aspect of these games, it's not the most difficult road situation the Bruins could face.