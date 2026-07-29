3 UCLA Football Players About To Earn Themselves Bigger NIL Deals

Bob Chesney has retooled the UCLA roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

With 42 players coming through the transfer portal and 20 incoming freshmen, there are many new faces on the roster who will need to adjust to playing in a Chesney system. With all the new players on the roster, there will also be NIL negotiations, and three players could land bigger NIL deals after the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the three players who could be getting a big NIL pay raise this upcoming season.

Brian Rowe Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates a teammate’s touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe Jr. is a super-talented receiver who had a disappointing freshman season at South Carolina. The Gamecocks were a disappointing team overall last year, finishing 4-8 and 1-7 in the SEC. Rowe Jr. had just 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Rowe Jr. has an NIL valuation of $229,838 per The NIL Standard, which is sixth among wide receivers on the roster. Having said that, Rowe Jr. is the most talented receiver on the roster and should be starting to begin the year. Rowe fits perfectly into the Bruins' offense with his speed and skill, and he is an easy candidate to earn a bigger NIL deal.

Scott Taylor

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) hurdles UCLA Bruins punter Will Karoll (49) as linebacker Scott Taylor (20) watches in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Taylor was one of the few players to stay with UCLA after last season's disaster. Even as a bench player for the Bruins, he still produced on the field, playing in 12 games and finishing with 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick as a true freshman.

Now, Taylor is entering his sophomore year at UCLA and is a young, talented player. While he might not start in Chesney’s 4-2-5 defense, he will be a major contributor to the Bruins' defense. Taylor’s current NIL valuation is only $97,000, and with a big season contributing to the Bruins defense, he will easily earn a raise in NIL money.

Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot last year on the Bruins' offensive line, as he was easily UCLA’s best pass and run blocker. Every offensive lineman needs help, as no one lineman can block on their own.

Coming into this year, Brooks will have a much better supporting cast around him along the offensive line with Riley Robell, Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie, and Hall Schmidt all projecting to start. With a much better line to help him, Brooks is going to play much better as the pressure is taken off, and with that, he could see his NIL potential get raised, as he currently has one of the lower valuations along the offensive line at $451,833.