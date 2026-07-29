3 UCLA Football Players About To Earn Themselves Bigger NIL Deals
In this story:
Bob Chesney has retooled the UCLA roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.
With 42 players coming through the transfer portal and 20 incoming freshmen, there are many new faces on the roster who will need to adjust to playing in a Chesney system. With all the new players on the roster, there will also be NIL negotiations, and three players could land bigger NIL deals after the season.
Here are the three players who could be getting a big NIL pay raise this upcoming season.
Brian Rowe Jr.
Brian Rowe Jr. is a super-talented receiver who had a disappointing freshman season at South Carolina. The Gamecocks were a disappointing team overall last year, finishing 4-8 and 1-7 in the SEC. Rowe Jr. had just 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Rowe Jr. has an NIL valuation of $229,838 per The NIL Standard, which is sixth among wide receivers on the roster. Having said that, Rowe Jr. is the most talented receiver on the roster and should be starting to begin the year. Rowe fits perfectly into the Bruins' offense with his speed and skill, and he is an easy candidate to earn a bigger NIL deal.
Scott Taylor
Scott Taylor was one of the few players to stay with UCLA after last season's disaster. Even as a bench player for the Bruins, he still produced on the field, playing in 12 games and finishing with 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick as a true freshman.
Now, Taylor is entering his sophomore year at UCLA and is a young, talented player. While he might not start in Chesney’s 4-2-5 defense, he will be a major contributor to the Bruins' defense. Taylor’s current NIL valuation is only $97,000, and with a big season contributing to the Bruins defense, he will easily earn a raise in NIL money.
Eugene Brooks
Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot last year on the Bruins' offensive line, as he was easily UCLA’s best pass and run blocker. Every offensive lineman needs help, as no one lineman can block on their own.
Coming into this year, Brooks will have a much better supporting cast around him along the offensive line with Riley Robell, Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie, and Hall Schmidt all projecting to start. With a much better line to help him, Brooks is going to play much better as the pressure is taken off, and with that, he could see his NIL potential get raised, as he currently has one of the lower valuations along the offensive line at $451,833.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.