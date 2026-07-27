Every Position Battle That Will Define UCLA Football's Season
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With the exception of quarterback, nearly every position for UCLA is open for competition ahead of the Bruins beginning training camp on August 12. Nico Iamaleava returns to UCLA to begin his second season as the starting QB. Several other positions have one player locked in as a starter, with the others to be determined.
Running back Wayne Knight and edge rusher Sahir West seemed locked in as starters after following head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA as transfers. Expect Knight and West to become breakout stars for UCLA in 2026. Who will play behind Knight, and who will play opposite West? These position battles could define UCLA's season.
Battle To Receive Carries Behind Wayne Knight
Knight should be a breakout star for UCLA in 2026. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods are the projected backups behind Knight. Woods and Thomas tied for fourth on UCLA with 294 rushing yards in 2025. Woods had 63 carries and added 24 receptions for 211 yards. Thomas had 81 carries and one touchdown with 10 receptions for 64 yards.
Edge Rusher Rotation
West projects to be a dominant force for UCLA after recording 45 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks for James Madison in 2025. Fellow James Madison transfer Aiden Gobaira is projected to start opposite West. Transfers Ryan McCulloch from Cal and Amier Washington from Texas Tech will compete with Gobaira for snaps.
WR Is the Most Open Position
Mikey Matthews is the only returnee for UCLA expected to be in the 2026 WR rotation. The other WRs projected to be in the top seven for UCLA are all transfers. Landon Ellis and Leland Smith are expected to start with Matthews. Marcus Harris, Semaj Morgan, Aidan Mizell, and Brian Rowe Jr. are the other top WRs for UCLA.
The Battle at Center
After starting all 12 games for UCLA at center in 2025, Sam Yoon was passed on the depth chart this spring by James Madison transfer Riley Robell. Robell started 11 times in 13 games played at right guard for James Madison in 2025. UCLA has fortified its offensive line entering 2026.
Offensive Guard
Guard projects to be the fiercest battle for snaps in 2026. Eugene Brooks returns as the starter at left guard, and Julian Armella is the returning starter at right guard for UCLA. Carter Sweazie was the starter at LG for James Madison in 2025. Armella, Brooks, and Sweazie could all receive snaps at both guard positions as the competition for first-team spots continues throughout training camp.
Keeping Knight fresh, an alpha WR emerging, finding someone to complement West, and solidifying the interior of the OL are all position battles that will define UCLA's season. UCLA is in a position to significantly improve under Chesney in his inaugural season.
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Alan Rubenstein has decades of experience covering the Big Four American sports and is currently a UCLA reporter with On SI. Over the last 10 years, his primary focus has been covering college sports. That includes two Final Fours and one College Football National Championship Game.