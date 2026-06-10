3 UCLA Football Players With High Potential in 2026

The new UCLA football staff has done a great job of bringing in talented players to create a competitive roster this offseason, so much so that the Bruins appear to be in a much better spot in the talent department than they were a year ago.

Now, the onus is on those players to do their jobs on the field and play up to the potential that the staff and UCLA fans know each player has. If they can do that, UCLA can have a successful season, but it will particularly need the most out of these three players.

QB Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No list highlighting UCLA players this offseason should omit Iamaleava. The redshirt junior is the Bruins' most talented and impactful returning player, and as a returning starting quarterback, his presence brings a steady, paramount sense of experience to a team that needs it.

However, the caveat with Iamaleava is that he has yet to reach his true potential with UCLA. In one year as the starter at Tennessee, he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as the Volunteers' offense hummed its way into the College Football Playoff.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UCLA offense was not nearly as productive under his lead, but the quarterback was not the only one to blame for the struggles. Nonetheless, many believe he has first-round NFL potential, and with an offensive-minded coaching staff and a better cast of playmakers around him, the 2026 season presents his best opportunity to show his true talents and skill sets.

LB Sammy Omosigho

UCLA needs a leader for its new defense, and plucking a starting-caliber linebacker from a College Football Playoff team in Oklahoma is a great place to start. Omosigho drew plenty of praise and commotion throughout the spring and has a clear path to the Bruins' starting lineup as the season approaches.

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

He's played in 36 games over the last three years with nearly 100 tackles. Entering the starting lineup and becoming one of UCLA's go-to players is the next step, and if he does so well, his talent and potential indicate it could catapult him into one of the nation's top linebackers.

DL Sahir West

UCLA needs a pass-rusher to step up, and West certainly fits the bill. The James Madison transfer had seven sacks and a forced fumble last season in the Sun Belt Conference. That might not seem like a lot, until you realize it was his first season in college football, quickly establishing him as an up-and-comer on the national stage.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on how he handles the move to the Big Ten against more physical and athletic offensive tackles. He'll have a couple of years to complete the adjustment, but if he handles it as well as he did his debut season with the Dukes, UCLA could have a star on the defensive front for at least the next two seasons.