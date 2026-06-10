3 UCLA Football Players With High Potential in 2026
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The new UCLA football staff has done a great job of bringing in talented players to create a competitive roster this offseason, so much so that the Bruins appear to be in a much better spot in the talent department than they were a year ago.
Now, the onus is on those players to do their jobs on the field and play up to the potential that the staff and UCLA fans know each player has. If they can do that, UCLA can have a successful season, but it will particularly need the most out of these three players.
QB Nico Iamaleava
No list highlighting UCLA players this offseason should omit Iamaleava. The redshirt junior is the Bruins' most talented and impactful returning player, and as a returning starting quarterback, his presence brings a steady, paramount sense of experience to a team that needs it.
However, the caveat with Iamaleava is that he has yet to reach his true potential with UCLA. In one year as the starter at Tennessee, he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as the Volunteers' offense hummed its way into the College Football Playoff.
The UCLA offense was not nearly as productive under his lead, but the quarterback was not the only one to blame for the struggles. Nonetheless, many believe he has first-round NFL potential, and with an offensive-minded coaching staff and a better cast of playmakers around him, the 2026 season presents his best opportunity to show his true talents and skill sets.
LB Sammy Omosigho
UCLA needs a leader for its new defense, and plucking a starting-caliber linebacker from a College Football Playoff team in Oklahoma is a great place to start. Omosigho drew plenty of praise and commotion throughout the spring and has a clear path to the Bruins' starting lineup as the season approaches.
He's played in 36 games over the last three years with nearly 100 tackles. Entering the starting lineup and becoming one of UCLA's go-to players is the next step, and if he does so well, his talent and potential indicate it could catapult him into one of the nation's top linebackers.
DL Sahir West
UCLA needs a pass-rusher to step up, and West certainly fits the bill. The James Madison transfer had seven sacks and a forced fumble last season in the Sun Belt Conference. That might not seem like a lot, until you realize it was his first season in college football, quickly establishing him as an up-and-comer on the national stage.
All eyes will be on how he handles the move to the Big Ten against more physical and athletic offensive tackles. He'll have a couple of years to complete the adjustment, but if he handles it as well as he did his debut season with the Dukes, UCLA could have a star on the defensive front for at least the next two seasons.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.