Sahir West Could Be Most Important Player on UCLA Defense

Bob Chesney is beginning a new era of UCLA football, one built around high-level recruiting and the long-term goal of competing for championships. The program he inherited was in a difficult place. Under DeShaun Foster, UCLA went 5-7 in his first season and was let go just three games into his second, finishing with a combined 5-10 record as head coach. The rebuild starts now, and Chesney has wasted no time putting his stamp on the roster.

According to Rivals, Chesney brought in the 11th-ranked transfer portal class in the country. Two of those transfers are 4-star players, with the remainder rated as 3-star prospects. One of the 4-star additions stands out above the rest, both for his on-field ability and for his decision to follow his coach from James Madison to Westwood. That player is edge rusher Sahir West.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

West as a Player

West arrived at James Madison as an unranked prospect out of high school and wasted no time making his presence felt. In his redshirt freshman season with the Dukes, he led the team with seven sacks, announcing himself as one of the more productive young pass rushers in college football. At 6 feet 4 inches and 270 pounds, West combines size, speed, and physical dominance off the edge in a way that projects seamlessly to the week-to-week grind of Big Ten competition.

The fact that he went from unranked out of high school to a top 100 transfer portal prospect in a single season speaks to both his raw ability and his development under Chesney's staff. He could have transferred anywhere and competed for a spot on a roster with National Championship aspirations. Instead, he chose to follow the coach who gave him his opportunity and bring that production to UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What West Can Be at UCLA

The need for a pass rusher at UCLA could not be clearer. Last season, the Bruins recorded a Big Ten-worst 10 sacks as a team, and the leading pass rushers on the roster were linebacker Jalen Woods and defensive tackle Anthony Jones, who were tied for the team lead with just 1.5 sacks apiece. That level of production from the defensive front was not remotely sufficient at the conference level, and it showed in the results.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

West recorded seven sacks by himself last season at James Madison, which is nearly as many as the entire UCLA defense managed in a full season. That production alone makes him one of the most impactful additions Chesney has made to the roster. If West can replicate even a portion of that output against Big Ten competition, he will immediately become not only the best player on the UCLA defense but a legitimate talking point in NFL Draft circles as a potential top 100 pick.