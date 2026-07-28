What I’m Watching Closely During UCLA Fall Camp (and Why You Should Too)

There will be a lot to watch when UCLA opens training camp on August 12. In their first season under Bob Chesney, UCLA enters 2026 with many questions on and off the field. The first task for Chesney and his staff will be building chemistry with 62 new players on the roster.

UCLA added 42 transfers, with 10 joining Chesney from James Madison and 20 signees in the 2026 class, new to the Bruins' roster. The cohesiveness of the 2026 roster is critical. UCLA has eight returning starters with 15 transfers expected to start when the 2026 season opens on September 5 at California.

For those interested , the official 2026 UCLA football roster is out.@UCLAFootball #ucla #bruins

🐻🐻🐻🐻 4's up — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) July 12, 2026

Starting Spots Available at Multiple Positions

With so many new players on the 2026 UCLA roster, nearly every position will have competition for starting spots. Positions to watch will be the interior of the defensive and offensive lines, an edge rusher opposite Sahir West, the secondary, and the wide receiver.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locks To Be Starters for UCLA in 2026

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava , running back Wayne Knight, edge rusher Sahir West, linebacker Sammy Omosigho, safety Cole Martin, and kicker Mateen Bhaghani are the most secure players on the UCLA roster in their starting positions. Everyone else on the 2026 UCLA roster is worth watching closely in fall camp.

The Big Ten just announced that QB Nico Iamaleava, DB Cole Martin, LB Samuel Omosigho, and head coach Bob Chesney will represent UCLA at Big Ten Media Days. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) June 24, 2026

WR Position Battle To Watch

The competition to be the starting WR and to emerge as an alpha wideout has been discussed frequently . Mikey Matthews is the only returning WR in the top seven for UCLA entering the 2026 season. Landon Ellis and Leland Smith are the projected starters at WR with Matthews entering training camp.

Aiden Mizell from Florida, Brian Rowe Jr. from South Carolina, Semaj Morgan from Michigan, and Marcus Harris from Washington are the other projected WRs in the top seven for UCLA expected to challenge Ellis, Matthews, and Smith. UCLA also signed Markus Kier, Kenneth Moore III, and Major Pride at WR in the 2026 class.

Bob Chesney has aced his first eight months in Westwood. Are we not thinking big enough when it comes to what the Bruins can accomplish this fall, or are the sky high expectations for UCLA's head coach too lofty?



Full pod: https://t.co/74JF1kR4Cr pic.twitter.com/cSbx8bEWMM — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) July 27, 2026

Other Things To Watch at UCLA Training Camp

With the new coaching staff and roster, UCLA has a lot to improve both on and off the field in 2026. Once UCLA begins the season, they need to create more explosive plays, protect the QB, and develop more tackles for loss and sacks, which will be worth watching closely.

The Bruins are entering a new regime under Chesney, but a lot will have to go right for UCLA to be successful in a treacherous Big Ten.