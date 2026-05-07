3 UCLA Freshmen Fans Should Watch This Summer

As UCLA tries to rebuild its football program this offseason, it has had many new players stand out -- from its myriad of transfer portal additions to the 14 freshmen early enrollees. But it hasn't added its full allotment of those players, as many will not join the program until the summer.

There are six more freshmen among those who have yet to join the team, and the following three players bear watching as they begin their college careers. They may not bring an immediate impact, but they all have a chance to leave their marks when all is said and done.

RB Jayden Fox

UCLA signee Jayden Fox (@Jayden_Fox02) with a beauty of a TD run. Cherry Creek up in the CHSAA 5A state championship.



WATCH LIVEhttps://t.co/FcwlFC8HTJ pic.twitter.com/dQirhKSkGo — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 7, 2025

UCLA is desperate for a decent rushing attack after finishing 85th in rushing last season, and Fox adds to the group. James Madison transfer Wayne Knight should claim the starting role, but it's anyone's guess after that, so Jayden Fox could have an opportunity to find his way onto the field and establish himself as a crucial building block for the UCLA program.

Fox finished his high school career as the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado, amassing 4,245 yards and 55 touchdowns, including 3,561 yards and 45 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Plus, Fox is a two-time state champion, which means he knows how to win. That's something UCLA really needs to set the tone in its first class under new leadership.

DL James Moffat

Moffat is an overlooked player who brings versatility and production to the UCLA program. He possesses an edge defender frame at 6-foot-4 and 260 lbs, but has also been used inside on occasion, becoming a monster in opposing teams' backfields. Over the last three seasons, he's totaled 163 tackles with 56 tackles for loss (TFLs) and 15.5 sacks.

Whether he gets on the field this year or has to wait, UCLA fans should watch his progress, as the Bruins may have uncovered a diamond in the rough, outdueling Washington State, Boise State, and others.

WR Markus Kier

Kier is another player with untapped potential entering the college ranks, joining UCLA from a well-known Orange Lutheran program in Orange, CA. He only had 414 yards and didn't score on 38 catches during his final college season, but other programs like Cal, Illinois, and Kansas also saw his potential.

As UCLA looks for talented players to surround quarterback Nico Iamaleava, most of the receiving corps will get a chance to display their skills. While still raw, Kier may end up in that conversation with a good camp, and his 6-foot-2 frame adds some useful length to the passing attack.