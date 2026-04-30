One Freshman Bruins Will Lean On After NFL Draft

The Bruins may not have had the best draft day, but they still had players land NFL opportunities.

One of those players is Garrett DiGiorgio . He started 11 games last season at both tackle and guard, went undrafted, and later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that spot now open, UCLA will look to its younger players to step up.

The Freshman in Question

Proud to be committed to @UCLAFootball. Grateful for my family, teammates @sjhhsfootball, and every coach who’s helped me grow @apjacobs @CoachBradCurtis @FrithRobert. And big respect to @CoachAKwon for showing me 1-3, A-B. Ready to earn everything that comes next. #4sUp pic.twitter.com/dYGqIdjFPM — Cooper Javorsky (@CooperJavorsky) December 3, 2025

One name to watch is Cooper Javorsky . An interior offensive lineman, Javorsky comes in as a high-end three-star, very close to 4-star status. Being from San Juan Capistrano, California, UCLA was a natural fit for him.

What makes Javorsky stand out is his versatility. Like DiGiorgio, he has experience playing both tackle and guard, which makes him an ideal candidate to fill that role. Having that flexibility on the offensive line is something UCLA values heavily. There is little doubt that Javorsky will be a huge depth piece for UCLA from day one.

Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) pressures UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) as offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In his scouting report, Javorsky has been labeled as a potential multi-year starter. His strong hands and above-average strength give him a real chance to see the field early. With a 350-pound bench, the physical tools are already there for him to develop into a high-level player.

In 2024, he recorded 37 pancake blocks and earned First Team All-League and All-Orange County honors. The year before, he added another 20 pancake blocks. That kind of production at the high school level shows the impact he can have once he transitions to college.

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) looks on from the field after a 31-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That said, Javorsky will have to earn his spot. UCLA has added several interior offensive linemen through the transfer portal, including Sean Na'a, Derek Osman, JD Rayner, Carter Sweazie, and Riley Robell, along with incoming recruits like Lucas Hickey, Michael Price, and Michael McDonald.

Javorsky has the tools to take over one of the guard spots, but competition will be tough. Players like Sweazie and Robell come from the James Madison system under Dean Kennedy , which could give them an early edge in familiarity and experience. Given that Javorsky was not a Chesney recruit, the timeline could be pushed back further.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) is congratulated by offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Javorsky is a very talented prospect who has a real chance to become a starter at UCLA. It will not happen overnight, given the depth and competition, but his versatility and physical tools make him a strong fit to eventually replace DiGiorgio’s role.