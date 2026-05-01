Key Aspect Semaj Morgan Brings to UCLA Receiver Room

UCLA's offense was an issue for the Bruins on the football field last season, finishing dead last in the Big Ten with 18.2 points per game, which helped lead to a much-needed coaching change.

The new staff has an extensive offensive background and has expressed its faith in returning players like quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but it acknowledged that it needs to surround him with more playmakers and leaders. So far, they've relied on the veteran players they recruited through the transfer portal, and the impact is noticeable.

UCLA's Veteran Leadership Emerges

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Elijah Rikard (2) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The primary player who has stepped up in the leadership department is senior wide receiver Semaj Morgan, a transfer from Michigan. He spent three years with the Wolverines, making his most significant impact on offense as a freshman in 2023 before becoming more of a return specialist.

Morgan developed a reputation as a positive influence and a good building block for the program's culture in Ann Arbor, and that reputation has carried over to UCLA this spring.

"Semaj doesn't have a bad day," offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy told reporters after Thursday's practice. "Semaj has a bad rep; he doesn't care and moves on. Semaj attacks everything. You can tell he's played a lot of football games at the collegiate level. He brings in experience, and then he brings this contagious energy that bleeds into other people."

Morgan was one of several wide receivers brought into the UCLA program through the portal this winter, alongside Landon Ellis (James Madison), Aiden Mizell (Florida), Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina), and others. He projects as a slot receiver because of his speed and smaller frame at 5-foot-10 and 175 lbs, but the most important thing is that they'll all compete for spots to be the playmakers for Iamaleava.

Why It Matters



Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a limited role at Michigan over the last three years, some people may wonder if it really matters what Maorgan brings to the table, and the short answer is yes. With so much turnover on the roster, even though he is new to the program, there is no substitute for gameday experience, which will help him in stressful situations on the field.

"We're going to have times where we don't score a touchdown this year, and we need those types of people to be like, 'It's all good. Let's move on. Let's focus on the future, and let's go score,'" Kennedy explained. "I think that he's one of those guys that this group is starting to lean on when things are bad. Let's bring us out of that, let's now go focus on the future, and let's go score."

Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs the ball in the first half against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With that in mind, all of the playmakers UCLA added will play significant roles, but Semaj Morgan's calm demeanor and ability to play like he's been there before have set him apart in the early going.