Why UCLA Is College Football's Sleeping Giant

It’s been no mystery that UCLA has had a very strong offseason.

Right now, UCLA is ranked No. 4 in the country in overall recruiting talent and just brought in 40-plus players through the transfer portal. With a winning head coach and a roster that looks great on paper, UCLA could be college football’s sleeping giant.

Why UCLA Is a Sleeping Giant

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For starters, it’s important to understand what a “sleeping giant” means. It refers to a person or entity with untapped power or potential that is currently inactive or not fully realized. Right now, UCLA fits that mold perfectly.

For one, UCLA already has one of the biggest brands in all of college sports. Combine that with location, funding, and everything in between, and it could be what it takes to become college football’s next powerhouse. Now, it’s just a matter of time before we see the results.

How UCLA Has Achieved This

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

When looking at UCLA’s roster, it’s clear that every position group has added talent. At quarterback, the Bruins have Nico Iamaleava , who, while he struggled last season, has shown he can be a College Football Playoff-caliber quarterback when the situation calls for it. And the situation in Westwood is starting to call for it.

Even when you look deeper into the offense, Wayne Knight stands out. He rushed for 1,373 yards last season and is already one of the more talented players in college football. Now, he’s joining UCLA with the same coaching staff he had at James Madison.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of that familiarity, UCLA already has an identity. That means they won’t be scrambling midseason trying to figure things out like they had to last year under Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel. This is a completely different team, with a winning culture flowing through its veins.

And considering UCLA is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in program history, the success could be long-term. Even when Iamaleava leaves, UCLA should have the resources to find its next quarterback of the future. In one offseason, UCLA has created a talent cycle similar to those of other elite programs.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA looks very strong right now and like a team that can make a real impact on college football in the coming years. Bob Chesney set out to change UCLA’s identity, and so far, he has done exactly that, and more.