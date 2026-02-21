3 Illini Players Who Could End UCLA’s Season

If UCLA were to lose to Illinois, its season could be hanging by a thread.

While the season would not technically be over with a loss, it would make it much harder to secure a strong position heading into the NCAA Tournament. It is unfortunate that the stakes are this high against one of the best teams in the nation. Still, Illinois has shown it can be beaten.

Keaton Wagler | G

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

By far the biggest threat is freshman Keaton Wagler. Standing at 6-foot-6, he creates matchup problems for any UCLA guard assigned to defend him. It would not be surprising to see help defense from Bilodeau or Dailey Jr.

This season, Wagler is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range. His versatile skill set will challenge UCLA. Earlier this season against Purdue, he scored 46 points while shooting 9-of-11 from 3-point range. UCLA cannot allow that to happen again.

David Mirkovich | F

Feb 15, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichhous (3) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

David Mirkovich is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. UCLA has struggled in the paint all season, particularly on the boards. Mirkovich has the skill set to take over if the Bruins are not disciplined.

Eric Dailey Jr. will need to match that physicality on the glass. UCLA has been at its best when Dailey rebounds at a high level while helping contain opposing frontcourt threats. If he can do that, the Bruins will be in a much better position — but it will not be easy.

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) reacts after a turnover against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Zvonimir Ivisic has been an underrated force this season. At 7-foot-2 and 245 pounds, UCLA does not have a clear answer for his size and presence. He is averaging 2.3 blocks per game, and his rim protection could create serious issues given UCLA’s struggles in the paint.

If the Bruins can handle Ivisic’s defensive presence, they should be in a solid position. However, his size advantage is significant, and if UCLA cannot counter it, the game could get out of hand quickly. The Bruins have struggled bad against very tall centers this season. Booker needs to be on his A game.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA must find answers in this matchup. The Bruins have struggled to put together a complete performance this season, which has raised the stakes for this game. To win, UCLA will need to limit Illinois’ key players and execute at a high level on both ends of the floor.

