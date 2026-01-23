How Booker Reversed Trajectory of Himself, UCLA in Huge Win

After a decent performance versus Purdue, it might be worth asking the question: Was Xavier Booker UCLA's Scapegoat?

A scapegoat is someone who is unfairly blamed for others' mistakes in the name of convenience. After not playing more than 20 minutes since Gonzaga, it was clear that Mick Cronin had identified Booker as the biggest problem on UCLA's roster. But is there truth to that?

The Verdict

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has not had the best season; some of it is his fault, but the overbearing theme in this is that he is not playing a position that he is comfortable with. A true forward with shooting upside, Booker simply does not have the ability to be that imposing center that Cronin is looking for.

However, this changed against Purdue , as we saw his defense play a massive role in UCLA's success. Oscar Cluff, entering this game, was poised to give Booker a hard time. Cluff was only able to muster six points on 3-5 shooting, largely due to Booker's defensive improvements.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) holds the onto the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

This is the exact performance Booker needed, but could we have gotten it sooner if Cronin had not doubled down on cutting his minutes? Booker, since Dec. 13, had played three games where he saw the court for less than three minutes. UCLA would go 1-2 in those games, with its win coming vs Cal Poly.

The two losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State really help Booker's case. In both of those games, UCLA allowed more than 80 points, meaning Booker was not the sole reason for UCLA's defensive struggles. However, there are a few things to take into account before this is question can be fully answered.

Booker's Struggles

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned previously, Booker is not 100% off the hook when it comes to his minutes decrease. While he did play well vs Purdue for the most part, there are still glaring issues that in turn justify Mick Cronin's decision to have him on the bench for a few games.

For example we saw a few defensive breakdown when Braden Smith attacked the paint. While Smith is among the nations elite, some of his scoring came at times where it was obvious that Booker was not able to stop him, mostly due to physical limitations, something that cannot happen.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) beats Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rebounding was also a primary critique when Mick Cronin cut down on Booker's minutes. While he did show some defensive improvements, it was obvious that his rebounding has not gotten better. Against Purdue, he had just four rebounds while playing 35 minutes.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) defends a shot by Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This situation will only get better for Booker over time, and what we have seen recently is clear that Cronin was most likely in the right by benching Booker. But again this is not 100% on Booker, position changes are hard for any player no matter the level.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .