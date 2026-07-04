3 Impact Defensive Transfers for UCLA Football Next Season

When Bob Chesney was hired as the Bruins' new head coach, the defense needed a major rework.

Last year, UCLA had a season most fans would love to forget. Finishing the year with a 3-9 record and a 3-6 record in conference play. Head coach DeShaun Foster was let go just three games into his second year with the program after losing their first three.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason why UCLA was a major letdown was the lack of a competent defense. While the Bruins' defense allowed under 200 yards a game through the air, opposing QBs posted a 66% completion percentage, third-worst in the Big Ten, and averaged 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

The rushing defense wasn't much better, as it was also one of the worst in the Big Ten last year. UCLA was second to last in both opponent rushing yards per game with 190 and yards per rush with 5.2.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, UCLA was in major need of change on defense, and with Colin Hitschler as the Bruins' defensive coordinator, they were able to go to the portal and pick up key players. If the Bruins are going to stop opposing offenses, three players from the portal will be key.

Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA was dead last in the Big Ten in sacks last year, with just 10 as a team. Both Anthony Jones and Jalen Woods were tied for first on the team with 1.5 sacks each. Jones entered the transfer portal and went to Nebraska, and while Woods is coming back, he is a linebacker, and getting after the QB isn't his main priority.

Sahir West followed Bob Chesney to UCLA, and having him there is huge for the Bruins' pass rush. West led James Madison with seven sacks last year and was a big reason the Dukes won the Sun Belt Championship and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Sammy Omosigho

Samuel Omosigho (24) runs drills during an OU football practice in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both of UCLA’s leading tacklers from last season have left the program. JonJon Vaughns has graduated, while Isaiah Chisom left for the transfer portal and is now at Oklahoma State. Bob Chesney needed someone who could fill the hole.

Enter Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma, who fits perfectly in what the Bruins need in a run stopper. Omosigho was one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal, bringing great speed and tackling ability to blow up run plays. Bringing in a player of Omosigho's ability was huge for Chesney, as it will be much harder for opposing teams to run all over the Bruins.

DJ Barksdale

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA needed help in the secondary with pass coverage, and Chesney brought in six players, three of whom were cornerbacks and three of whom were safeties. One player who was very much needed was DJ Barksdale as the starting nickel cornerback.

Barksdale was very productive with James Madison last year, finishing third in the Sun Belt in both pass breakups and passes defended with 12 and 14. Barksdale takes away the easy throws for an opposing quarterback, which allows players like West and the rest of the defensive line to bring the QB down.