Ranking Which JMU Transfers Could Become UCLA Fan Favorites

In the current landscape of college football, many players are quick to hit the transfer portal and search for opportunities to contribute, and many of them will follow their coaches to new destinations if they have good relationships with each other.

We've seen it succeed at programs like Indiana, which went from a three-win team to a national champion in just two years under Curt Cignetti and the transfers who followed him from James Madison or joined from other programs. UCLA just hired Bob Chesney, Cignetti's successor from JMU, and many Dukes players also followed him to Westwood.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They'll have varying impacts on the team this season, but a few could become fan favorites. Here's how they rank based on the likelihood of them becoming fan favorites for the Bruins.

1. RB Wayne Knight

Knight is the clear frontrunner here for many reasons. He was a star at JMU, rushing for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns as part of one of the top rushing offenses in the country. If he's even a shadow of that player for UCLA this season, fans will embrace him as one of their favorite players.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the running game. It is starving for some playmakers outside of Nico Iamaleava, and anyone who emerges alongside him will become a household name.

2. DB DJ Barksdale

Barksdale comes up next by a similar token. Whereas Knight can help improve one of the worst aspects of the Bruins' offense, DJ Barksdale can do the same for the defense, which is causing turnovers. UCLA had one of the worst defenses in the country in that department a year ago, and Barksdale has forced five (four interceptions and one fumble) on his own over the last two seasons.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He also had a career-best 12 passes defended last season, 10 more than he had in 2024, and plays an integral niche position as the nickelback. He'll be challenged more frequently in the Big Ten, but he has the skill set to hold his own.

3. DE Sahir West

UCLA also struggled with rushing the passer in 2025, and Sahir West enters the season as the Bruins' top projected pass rusher, despite only playing one season of college football. Star pass-rushers are easy to root for and often inspire fanbases with their play at an important position that clearly influences the defense's success, so it won't be difficult for him to win fans over if he continues on the same trajectory.

4. WR Landon Ellis

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is a similar case to Knight. The Bruins are desperate for playmakers on offense and used the transfer portal to bring in some guys with experience and successful track records. Ellis had the best season of his college career so far in his one year with this coaching staff and has the potential to blossom into a star if given the chance.

He ranks a little bit lower on this list because the UCLA receiving corps is slightly deeper than its current running back room, meaning Knight may be a more important component of the offense right now.

5. DL Aiden Gobaira

BREAKING: James Madison standout transfer EDGE Aiden Gobaira has Committed to UCLA, he tells @On3Sports



The former Notre Dame transfer totaled 38 tackles and 4 sacks this seasonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/h8nm3z9R2q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

UCLA also needs players to emerge along the defensive line because depth in the trenches matters greatly, and West can't do it all himself. Gobaira is a former highly touted recruit and spent two seasons at Notre Dame before heading to JMU, so he has experience within a major college football program and may not be as affected by the changing spotlight.

Gobaira could man the other edge position for the Bruins, giving them a formidable 1-2 punch on the edges. His four sacks from last season would have led the Bruins.

6. LB Drew Spinogatti

Holy Cross lineman Damon Donalds, left, congratulates Drew Spinogatti on a tackle in the first quarter versus Yale on Saturday. | Alan Arsenault/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If it weren't for other transfers and incumbent players returning at linebacker for UCLA, Spinogatti would have a much bigger role this season. He's been a tremendous player in the middle of the defense for Bob Chesney and even has ties to Holy Cross, one of Chesney's past stomping grounds.

Spinogatti has more than 120 tackles over the last two seasons, and the combination of his production and playing style should win over the fanbase, no matter what role he plays.

7. TE Josh Phifer

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Somebody has to step up at tight end, and Phifer is the most familiar with the offensive scheme and has the prototypical athletic profile for the position, despite a limited track record in the passing game. Whoever wins that job and can impact the offense will become a welcome addition for the fans.

However, the new offense is much more run-based and isn't known to produce big numbers from the tight end position.

8. OL Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robell is the top JMU transfer on the offensive line, a massive position of need for UCLA entering the season. Last year was his first full season as a starter, and he impressed as an All-Sun Belt Conference player. He also has the versatility to play both guard spots and center, which teammates, coaches, and fans love.

9. OL Carter Sweazie

As a multi-year starter at left guard at JMU, Sweazie can easily be a part of the solution for UCLA. The Bruins have struggled in the trenches and could use the help of an experienced offensive lineman to pave the way for the future. Sweazie was also an All-Sun Belt Conference player last year, setting a high bar for himself in 2026.

James Madison OL transfer Carter Sweazie announced his commitment to UCLA on Instagram on Friday morning: pic.twitter.com/BsgWSVROuz — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) January 9, 2026

If UCLA's offense is able to engineer a significant turnaround, he'll have a hand in it and earn the fans' praise for his hard work.

10. OL JD Dean (formerly Rayner)

Dean has limited college experience, appearing in just one game as a freshman in 2025. The bright side of that is he still has all his eligibility, but no one knows how quickly he'll be able to get on the field and become a consistent contributor for UCLA.