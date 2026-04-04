3 Key Takeaways From UCLA’s Win Over Texas
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Here are three major takeaways from UCLA’s grudge match against Texas.
The Bruins defeated Texas 51–44 in a surprisingly low-scoring game. Many expected an offensive showcase, but the matchup became a defensive masterclass from both teams. Here are the primary takeaways from UCLA’s victory.
Turnovers...Yikes
First, UCLA’s turnover problem is not going away. The Bruins recorded 23 turnovers, which could have easily cost them the game if not for their outstanding defense. Considering UCLA still managed to hold Texas to just 44 points, even with that many turnovers, speaks volumes about how well the Bruins played defensively.
Ideally, UCLA would have liked a cleaner win heading into the National Championship game against South Carolina. However, a hard-fought victory against a strong defensive opponent could ultimately help prepare the Bruins for what lies ahead.
UCLA Might've Gotten Away With One
That said, it was also clear that Texas did not play its best game. For example, Madison Booker shot just 3-for-23 from the field, which allowed UCLA to capitalize on her missed opportunities. This ineffectiveness was simply unprecedented. UCLA cannot bet on this happening again.
UCLA’s defense certainly influenced many of those shots, but the Bruins may not get that same luxury against South Carolina. If UCLA cannot replicate this level of scrappy defensive effort against the Gamecocks, its championship hopes could quickly fade.
Offense Still a Question Mark
Offensively, UCLA delivered a respectable performance. Four of the five starters reached double-digit scoring, something the Bruins had struggled with in some of their previous tournament games. However, the turnover issue remained significant, with the starters combining for 19 turnovers.
It is also somewhat concerning that UCLA shot just 41% from the field. While that percentage might be more acceptable for a team taking 20 or more three-point attempts, the Bruins attempted only 13 three-pointers in this game. Considering most of UCLA’s scoring came in the paint, that shooting percentage leaves room for improvement.
The bottom line is that this game exposed several issues for UCLA. At the same time, the experience of grinding out a tough win could prove valuable as they prepare for their championship matchup against South Carolina. Even so, UCLA looks great.
The Bruins still have things to clean up, but fortunately for them, many of those problems appear fixable before Sunday’s title game. UCLA enters the matchup as a +2.5-point underdog.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.