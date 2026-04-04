3 Key Takeaways From UCLA’s Win Over Texas

Here are three major takeaways from UCLA’s grudge match against Texas.

The Bruins defeated Texas 51–44 in a surprisingly low-scoring game. Many expected an offensive showcase, but the matchup became a defensive masterclass from both teams. Here are the primary takeaways from UCLA’s victory.

Turnovers...Yikes

UCLA guards Charlisse Liger-Walker (5) passes against Texas at Mortgage Matchup Center during a Final Four semifinal game in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, UCLA’s turnover problem is not going away. The Bruins recorded 23 turnovers, which could have easily cost them the game if not for their outstanding defense. Considering UCLA still managed to hold Texas to just 44 points, even with that many turnovers, speaks volumes about how well the Bruins played defensively.

Ideally, UCLA would have liked a cleaner win heading into the National Championship game against South Carolina. However, a hard-fought victory against a strong defensive opponent could ultimately help prepare the Bruins for what lies ahead.

UCLA Might've Gotten Away With One

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) and Texas guard Madison Booker (35) fight for position on a rebound at Mortgage Matchup Center during a Final Four semifinal game in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, it was also clear that Texas did not play its best game. For example, Madison Booker shot just 3-for-23 from the field, which allowed UCLA to capitalize on her missed opportunities. This ineffectiveness was simply unprecedented. UCLA cannot bet on this happening again.

UCLA’s defense certainly influenced many of those shots, but the Bruins may not get that same luxury against South Carolina. If UCLA cannot replicate this level of scrappy defensive effort against the Gamecocks, its championship hopes could quickly fade.

Offense Still a Question Mark

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) reacts during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensively, UCLA delivered a respectable performance. Four of the five starters reached double-digit scoring, something the Bruins had struggled with in some of their previous tournament games. However, the turnover issue remained significant, with the starters combining for 19 turnovers.

It is also somewhat concerning that UCLA shot just 41% from the field. While that percentage might be more acceptable for a team taking 20 or more three-point attempts, the Bruins attempted only 13 three-pointers in this game. Considering most of UCLA’s scoring came in the paint, that shooting percentage leaves room for improvement.

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during press conference prior to a 2026 NCAA Final Four women's basketball semifinal at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this game exposed several issues for UCLA. At the same time, the experience of grinding out a tough win could prove valuable as they prepare for their championship matchup against South Carolina. Even so, UCLA looks great.