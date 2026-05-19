UCLA Baseball Favorites To Win National Championship

UCLA baseball is the number one team in the country and is widely regarded as a favorite to win the national championship.

With consensus number one MLB prospect Roch Cholowsky at shortstop, ace Logan Reddemann anchoring the pitching staff, and a deep and talented supporting cast around them, the Bruins are built for a deep postseason run.

BetMGM recently released its latest College World Series championship odds, and UCLA leads the field at plus +550. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sit right behind the Bruins at +600, with the Texas Longhorns checking in third at +900.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Why UCLA Is Number One

This season has been one for the record books in Westwood. The Bruins set a new program record for regular-season wins, surpassing the 2019 squad's mark of 47 as the 2026 team finished with 48. UCLA won every regular-season series and was the only program in the country to take at least two of three games in every weekend series. The Bruins also set a new program record for conference wins, finishing Big Ten play with a 28-2 record and a five-game lead over second-seeded Nebraska.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The regular season closed with UCLA's first series win in Seattle since 2014, capped by a 6-1 victory over Washington that secured the program record. The Bruins enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed and are projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the College World Series, a reflection of a program that has been the most consistent team in the country from opening day through the final weekend of the regular season.

Who Is the Bruins' Toughest Competition?

Jun 25, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) talks to Mississippi State Bulldogs assistant coach Nick Mingione (27) before game 2 of the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

The two programs closest to UCLA in the betting odds are Georgia Tech and Texas, and both have strong cases to make a run in Omaha.

Georgia Tech was the dominant force in the ACC throughout the season, finishing with a 45-9 overall record and a 25-5 mark in conference play, which secured them the number one seed in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets did suffer a bump in the road last Tuesday, falling 12-9 to Mercer in their final midweek game of the regular season.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

They responded emphatically over the weekend, however, sweeping road games at 23rd-ranked Boston College by scores of 9-0, 14-1, and 15-2 to close the regular season on a dominant note. Despite the midweek stumble, Georgia Tech remains one of the strongest programs in the country and a legitimate threat to UCLA's championship aspirations.

Texas checks in third in the BetMGM odds at +900, having finished the regular season with a 40-12 overall record and a 19-10 mark in the SEC. The conference itself was one of the most competitive in the country, with only Georgia managing a single-digit loss total in conference play at 23-7. That context makes Texas's conference record even more impressive and explains why the Longhorns are viewed so favorably heading into the postseason.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Texas is considered a lock to host as a top-eight national seed regardless of what happens during conference tournament week, and with the talent on its roster, the strong odds come as no surprise.