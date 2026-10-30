3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 9 Game Against Nevada

It's important that UCLA doesn't make crucial, avoidable mistakes between now and the end of the season. With a Big Ten Championship appearance and a seat in the College Football Playoff coming quickly into view, it would be a tragedy to see the Bruins fall to a team like Nevada in Week 9.

In order to avoid the upset, here are the three matchups I would keep a closer eye on as the Bruins take on the Wolf Pack.

Ty Dieffenbach vs. Nevada’s Secondary

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of this Nevada team is undoubtedly its secondary. Nevada has only allowed 153.9 passing yards per game, ranking sixth in the country.

As Ty Dieffenbach enters his third start with the Bruins, Nevada presents a good opportunity for him to battle against a tough secondary and build his confidence before tougher play down the road. Dieffenbach has thrown over 30 times in his first two starts, and if star running back Wayne Knight doesn't play, we could very well see high volume through the air.

UCLA Pass Rush vs. Nevada’s Starting Quarterback

Nevada's starting quarterback is still up in the air, though it seems it's likely to be Luke Duncan, a UCLA transfer from last season. Duncan was the starting quarterback in the Wolf Pack's win last week over San Jose State and very well may get the start again against the Bruins.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) carries the ball during the second half against UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) and defensive lineman Sahir West (15) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevada has had quarterback issues all season long thanks to injuries, and they've only thrown for 177.3 yards per game. With edge rushers Sahir West and Scott Taylor finding their groove as the season goes on, putting consistent pressure off the edge could be too much for Nevada to overcome.

Anthony Woods vs. Nevada’s Run Defense

With Wayne Knight potentially sidelined, Anthony Woods could have a major impact on the outcome of this game. He's been effective in his role so far this season, and though he hasn't been the leading back for UCLA, he's been able to make an impact on his limited carries.

In fact, a week ago against Michigan State, he was the Bruins' leading rusher with 112 yards on 14 carries, and also found the end zone for one of the Bruins' many rushing touchdowns on the day.

Nevada has been mediocre at stopping the run so far this season, as they have allowed 166.4 yards per game on the ground. Woods won't be alone, however, as he will also be able to rely on Jaivian Thomas to provide an added boost to UCLA's run game.